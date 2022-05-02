Cardiff ranked the second most beautiful city in the UK to wake up in
Cardiff is the second most beautiful city in the UK to wake up in, according to new research from the Premier Inn hotel group.
Researchers reviewed Instagram data for #goodmorning{city} to reveal which UK and global destinations have the most Insta-uploads posted by early risers.
London grabs the top spot for the most morning posts on Instagram in the UK, and globally, with over 39,630 posts under the hashtag #goodmorningLondon, while Cardiff is in second place with over 1,850 hashtags under #goodmorningCardiff.
The most popular Cardiff locations for early morning snaps are Cardiff Bay, Cardiff Castle and Llandaff Cathedral.
Manchester ranks in third place with over 1,050 hashtags and Edinburgh and Glasgow round off the top five.
Newport finished just outside the top ten UK destinations in 11th place.
London also tops the global list for for the most beautiful morning city. Dubai and Paris, rank second and third respectively and New York is fourth, with Berlin rounding off the top five.
North America
Elsewhere, New York tops the list of most popular cities in North America, followed by Chicago in second place.
San Diego, Toronto and Washington also make it into the top five.
Paris is the most is the most photogenic European destination for early risers and Berlin, Rome, Vienna and Cologne complete the top five.
Sydney takes top spot in Oceania, ahead of Melbourne and Dubai snatched the crown as most popular Asian city
Rio de Janeiro tops the list in South American and Lagos is the clear winner when it comes to the most beautiful cities to wake up to in Africa.
