Cardiff restaurant owner gives waitress £1,000 spent by customers who treated her ‘disgracefully’

A Cardiff restaurant owner has given £1,000 spent by a group of “arrogant” customers to the waitress who they “grabbed” by the arm and treated “disgracefully”.

Chef Lee Skeet, who owns the Cora restaurant in the capital city, said he was enraged after being told by his 22-year-old waitress Elisabeth Griffith how she had been treated.

He said that he felt like a “shit employer” and a “terrible dad” as he has a daughter of his own.

He at first contacted the person who booked the table and told them he would refund the £1,000 bill – minus a £100 for a tip for the member of the staff, as they did not leave one – on the condition they never visited the restaurant again.

He later changed his mind and said he would keep the money and give it all to Elisabeth.

On reflection I reacted too quickly and emotionally last night. Sorry I was a little bit angry and protective. I’m not going to refund the customer’s money. I’ve instead kept it and transferred to lily x 😅 pic.twitter.com/in1rsnNNsQ — 𝕃𝕖𝕖 𝕊𝕜𝕖𝕖𝕥 (@leeskeet) May 5, 2022

“We had a table of six come in last night,” he said. “They turned up late and the second they walked in they were just not very nice – arrogant, rich.

“I’m grateful for every customer we get but they were just d**ks to be honest, from the second they got there.

“It’s only me and [the waitress] that work at the restaurant and we’re very close. She’s really just like a daughter figure to me – so I’m very protective and could tell something was the matter.

“When [she] came to me after the shift, she was a bit more upset and told me what they were like and that one of them grabbed her by the arm a bit aggressively.

“It really upset me to be honest – I’ve got a daughter.”