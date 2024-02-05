Cardiff Stop the War calls for First Ministerial candidates to act on Palestine
Cardiff Stop the War has sent a 9 point document to the First Ministerial candidates ahead of the imminent voting process within the Labour party in Wales, urging them to pledge to take immediate action on the escalating violence that is unfolding in Palestine.
The document has received support from Cardiff Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stand up 4 Palestine and Black Lives Matter Cardiff.
9 pledges
Adam Johannes from Cardiff Stop the War said: “We ask our next First Minister to endorse our 9 pledges to make Wales a powerful voice on the world stage for justice and peace.
“Wales must support the right of Palestinians to live free from military occupation and siege, unequal citizenship and racist laws, and refugee camps and exile.
“Our pledges range from asking the Welsh Government to join the majority of our world in demanding an immediate ceasefire; shifting current policies in favour of arms industries supplying Israel and other human rights abusers towards the green industries of the future; and a nation-to-nation twinning of Wales and Palestine to bring together schools, universities, hospitals, farmers, women, faith groups, political and cultural institutions from our respective nations.
We will mobilise our communities to press both candidates to stand for internationalism, peace, solidarity, and human rights’.
International law
Qasim Falasteen from Stand up 4 Palestine said: ‘The wider public have hope that the future First Minister of Wales shares our concerns about one of the most pressing human rights issues of our generation and stands with us in seeking justice for the oppressed people of Palestine.
“The Senedd should do more, and call for international law to be applicable to all and for a permanent ceasefire to be secured. Furthermore, the Welsh Government should do what is necessary to facilitate unrestricted humanitarian aid to those in desperate need in Gaza.
“The Welsh public should get a First Minister that is passionate about peace and justice for all, who will represent the views of the wider public. Now, more than ever, we need a First Minister that will challenge the British Establishment who, whether consciously or subconsciously, continue to prop up the Israeli Apartheid regime.”
Nation of Sanctuary
Clive Haswell, Chair of Cardiff Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “The Welsh First Minister must reflect the popular opinion in Wales in supporting full Palestinian democratic rights. Until such time as Israel is prepared to follow international law and grant such rights, all military, economic and diplomatic support should be withheld. Wales, through its First Minister, can play an important part in achieving this.”
Nelly Adam (Queen Niche) Consultant and Activist added: “Wales claims to be a Nation of Sanctuary. The Welsh Government launched the Anti Racism Action Plan to enforce it by 2030. Wales took a stand for the people of Ukraine, so has shown the ability to act towards crisis. So, in the face of Genocide, with racism increasing faster than before, the people of Wales call on the Wesh Government to stand for its preached values.
“Regardless of being a devolved Nation – it’s about time they stood its ground and said ‘Not in my name’. There is no place for silence within power. The Welsh Government must call for a permanent ceasefire immediately.”
Between 1096 and 1291 there were 8 major Crusades, are we witnessing the start of the 9th…
Very few in the Senedd will bear witness to the wholesale murder and destruction of a people and their home, the craven response of our leaders herald the new world order to come.
Former deputy Prescot links Blairs’ regime change crusades in Iraq and Afghanistan to Radicalisation of British Muslims 2015