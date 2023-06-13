Cardiff to host first mass choir event post Covid

300 massed male voices are preparing to come together to delight an audience at St David’s Hall in Cardiff in the first concert of its kind since the Covid-19 pandemic.

After 18 months of rehearsals and preparations, 15 choirs from Wales will be taking to the stage on Saturday June 24 in a spectacular concert hosted in partnership with Prostate Cymru.

Celebrated radio presenter Beverley Humphreys MBE will host proceedings alongside renowned and revered conductor Dr Alwyn Humphreys MBE who will be taking up the baton.

Challenges

“Male Voice choirs have emerged from the pandemic facing new challenges and opportunities” said Wales Association of Male Choirs Chairman Paul Reynolds.

“Despite increases in fuel costs affecting venue hire and travel, I’m pleased to say that many choirs are thriving. New choristers are being recruited, and member choirs are finding new creative opportunities to bring the joys of choral singing to a wider audience.

“The benefits of being a part of a choir are clear – enhancing social inclusion, countering loneliness, enhancing self-confidence and self-esteem and the wider social prescribing agenda. Many choristers experiencing prostate cancer and other conditions have found that their aspirations as members of choirs have been a crucial part of their recovery”

Ellis Davies who has master-minded proceedings for the concert along with his committee said: “Participating choirs come from as far afield as Flint to Carmarthen, and from the city of Newport to Aberystwyth. Join us for a memorable evening.”

The choirs featured at the event include Aberystwyth, Beaufort, Blaenporth, Burry Port, Carmarthen, Cor Meibion De Cymru, City of Newport, Dyffryn Aman, Flint, Morriston RFC, Mynydd Mawr, Pontnewydd, Rhymney Silurian and Talgarth.

Tickets £17.50 /£22.50 / £27.50 / £32.50 Box Office Tel: 02920 878444.

