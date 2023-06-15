Cardiff to host Wales’ first LGBTQ+ tennis tournament

Cardiff is set to make history by hosting Wales’ first UK-wide LGBTQIA+ tournament ahead of the Pride Cymru weekend.

Supported by Tennis Wales, the ‘Court My Attention’ tournament will take place this week at Welsh tennis club, the Cardiff Baseliners and will serve up the skills of LGBTQIA+ tennis clubs from across the country — from the North London Lob-sters, to the South London Smashers and the Newcastle based Geordie Grand Slammers.

Taking place at Cardiff Metropolitan University (10am – 3pm), the tie-break-tens tournament, will present players with a fast-paced challenge, played in singles or doubles, leading to a semi-final and a final — with victorious players to receive trophies at the end of the day.

Neil Roberts, Cardiff Baseliners Chair and committed player said: “Although the actual tournament is important, as an LGBTQIA+ Club, for us it’s more about celebrating, putting on our pride colours and having a hit-around in a fun, social setting.”

Since conception in March 2022, the Baseliners have taken strides in acing diverse sporting opportunities — from offering regular tennis sessions at Heath Park to establishing a board.

The Club has even secured sponsorship from one of Cardiff’s best-loved LGBTQIA+ venues, The Golden Cross — complete with a new kit to show off the fact.

Roberts continued: “It has been fantastic to see the club grow and develop over the last year. Not only are we able to provide a safe space for those wanting to pick up a racket, but we have become part of a wider LGBTQIA+ sports network across South Wales.

“I encourage anyone in Cardiff who is curious about playing tennis in a LGBTQ+ inclusive setting to get in touch — we’d love to see you at one of our Saturday training sessions, or indeed, the tournament on Friday. I can’t think of a better way to kick-start the Pride Cymru celebrations.”

Simon Johnson, CEO of Tennis Wales said: “We are extremely proud to be supporting the Cardiff Baseliners as they continue to develop their membership base and help us ‘open up’ tennis to more players across Wales. We’d also like to wish a warm Welsh croeso to those attending the tournament from across the UK.

“The Baseliners are paving the way for other LGBTQ+ clubs and players across Wales to get the ball rolling in their own local courts. We can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The ‘Court My Attention’ tournament will be followed by a social event at the Baseliners partner venue — The Golden Cross — where one of their kits will be donated for display, showcasing the pub’s support and affiliation with helping to expand LGBTQ+ opportunities across Wales.

Taking the celebrations into the weekend, the Baseliners will also be joining the Pride Cymru parade on the Saturday (June 17) for the second year running.

To keep up with the progress from the tournament, visit the Tennis Wales social media channels: Twitter @tenniswales; Facebook @TennisWales; Instagram @tennis_wales.

