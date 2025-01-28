Cardiff University confirms huge job cuts and School closure programme

Martin Shipton

Cardiff University has confirmed the worst fears of its employees by announcing a major cuts programme that includes around 400 job losses and the closure of five schools.

A document shown to staff members who attended briefings from senior management states: “This gives us headroom but does not completely close the gap. This process is for academic staff: accompanying processes for PS [Professional services] staff have also commenced.

“Our situation has meant putting forward proposals our community will find hard. These are proposals and our final plans will be shaped by our community through formal consultation.”

Five “disciplines and programmes” are earmarked for closure: Ancient History, Modern Languages and Translation Programmes; Music; Nursing; and Religion and Theology.

Another page of the document lists the schools and disciplines unaffected by the consultation: Architecture (and Urban Design); Dentistry; Journalism, Media and Culture; Law and Politics; Optometry; Pharmacy; Psychology.

New schools

Four new schools will be created as a result of mergers: School of Natural Sciences (currently Chemistry; Earth Sciences; Physics); School of Data Science, Mathematics and Computing (currently Computer Science and Maths); School of Human and Social Sciences (currently Social Sciences; Geography and Planning); and School of Global Humanities (English; Communication and Philosophy; Modern Languages; History Archaeology and Religion; Welsh).

Under the heading “Avoiding compulsory redundancies”, the document states: “Complete current Voluntary Severance Scheme; Natural attrition and turnover; Implementing a recruitment freeze until targets are reached; Inviting staff to consider voluntary redundancy; Open to mitigations and options presented by external partners; Implementing compulsory redundancies only if absolutely necessary.

The following departments face reductions in full time equivalent staff: Biosciences; Cardiff Business School; Chemistry; Computer Sciences; Engineering; English, Communication and Philosophy; Geography and Planning; History, Archaeology and Religion; Mathematics; Medicine; Modern Languages; Social Sciences; and Welsh.

The document also contains the statement: “We will be a smaller university which will offer a better experience for our staff and students.”

‘Formal consultation’

A press release from the university stated: “Cardiff University will launch a formal consultation on proposed changes designed to realise its ambitions and secure the university’s long-term future.

“The consultation, which runs for 90 days, includes a proposed reduction of 400 (FTE) academic staff and the possibility of School and subject closures and School mergers.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wendy Larner said: “The precarious financial position of many universities, particularly in the context of declining international student applications and increasing cost pressures, and the need to adapt to survive are well documented.

“We know here at Cardiff University that it is no longer an option for us to continue as we are. Our new strategy, co-created with our community, lays out an ambitious future for our University where it is collaborative, innovative, and delivering value for Cardiff, Wales and the wider world.

“Securing that future, in the context of tightening finances, means we need to take difficult decisions to realise our ambitions to enhance our education and research, and improve the staff and student experience.

“We have worked diligently to create initial proposals for a slightly smaller university, refocused around our core and emerging strengths – a university ready to leverage new academic opportunities, prepare students for an adapting world and meet changing market demands as they arise.

“At the same time as putting forward these proposals to reshape our current activities, we will be working on a new model for flexible lifelong learning, new opportunities in transnational education, and new approaches to learning and teaching.

“Our proposals aim to create a more focused, higher quality research environment for staff and students that is world-leading with cynefin, place and co-creation at its heart.

“We also want to ensure a consistently excellent education experience for students of all backgrounds and experiences.

“I want to stress that these are proposals and our final plans will be shaped by our community – both internal and external – through formal consultation. The scale of the challenge will remain, but the way that we address it will certainly be refined and developed over the next 90 days.”

‘Anxiety’

Professor Larner added: “I know that these proposals impact some staff more than others and they will cause a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety for those potentially impacted.

“We have done everything that we can to avoid reaching this position, but ultimately we know that annual rounds of cuts demoralise our staff, affect our students, and limit our ability to retain and grow new partnerships with our community here in the UK and elsewhere. We need to act now to ensure that we are able to deliver on the aspirations of our new strategy and have a viable university for the future.

“These academically-led proposals aim to reverse our deficit trend and create headroom for new revenue-generating activities to be established,” she added.

A related process to reshape the professional and support services to support our academic aspirations has already begun.

Staff briefings were held on Tuesday January 28 and will continue throughout the week. The business cases for each School will be made available through the university’s staff intranet. Current students and other key external stakeholders will be updated on the proposals.

The consultation will run for three months and final plans for approval are expected to be considered by the University Council in June 2025.

A statement sent by the university’s branch of the University and College Union to its members disputes Cardiff University’s rationale for the cuts.

‘Existential crisis’

It states: “The position being communicated by Cardiff University senior leadership (UEB) is that there is an existential crisis in the UK’s university sector and therefore there is an immediate existential crisis for Cardiff University because the accounts show that the university is running with an operational deficit of approximately £30 million. Various statements have been made by UEB members about the financial position, such as:

we only have four months money in reserve to keep the institution running,

the university could become insolvent in a couple of years’ time if we do nothing.

“We believe the reality is somewhat different, and that this recent narrative is the result of self-imposed over-ambitious targets and restrictions on how to spend available reserves. The statement regarding having reserves only sufficient for 4 months relates to an extreme emergency scenario when all income ceases. Three months of reserves would be adequate for the sector and is the generally expected level cited by the Charity Commission.

No one is denying that we need to change and adapt – indeed we have been campaigning for many changes and improvements to this institution – but panicky precipitous action that depresses and undermines staff productivity is not the way to do this.

“To fully understand Cardiff University’s financial position and strategy, we have been analysing university financial documents shared with us by the Chief Finance Officer and consulting carefully with Andrew McGettigan (HE Financial Expert and author of ‘The Great University Gamble’ 2013, Pluto Press).

“The university has a larger financial reserve than almost all of the other Russell Group universities. At the beginning of this academic year, almost £188m of a total £426m of reserves were available and could be used to address the current problems, should University Council agree.

So whatever has been stated, the branch believes there is no immediate existential crisis for Cardiff University 2025-2027. While we understand that some of the institution’s cash reserve is allocated and caution is needed in managing the reserves as a whole, the restrictions on how Cardiff University uses a major proportion of the reserve funds, particularly the remaining bond money, are entirely self-imposed.

The key matter concerning UEB and University Council is the operating deficit, which we agree does need to be addressed within the medium term (1-3 years). Cardiff University is currently reporting a £31m operational deficit for the academic year of 2024/25 and has set itself a target of reaching an operating surplus of between £23m and £35m for the next three academic years.

“While it makes sense to develop a strategy to turn a deficit into surplus, the branch’s position is that Cardiff University does not need to turn an operating deficit of £31m into an operational surplus of £23m in just one year at the expense of staff and the ensuing impact on staff morale and productivity. It would be entirely appropriate, for example, to set a target to break even in the next academic year and then incrementally build the surplus in subsequent years. The scale and pace of Cardiff University’s proposed transformation of its operating finances is unmatched across the sector, even for universities in much worse financial positions.

“In order to achieve this rapid transformation in profitability, Cardiff University is self-imposing the delivery of an operating surplus on adjusted income of 12% and this is where things get particularly interesting. At some stage in the past, it was decided that the target operating surplus before (i) interest paid out and (ii) depreciation (technically termed EBIDA) should be 12% of income.

“This is a figure that came from a business context and may have made sense while Cardiff University was building capital. In normal times or for businesses or organisations with an entirely commercial ethos, this level of target can still make sense. However, Cardiff University has charitable objectives and should be run for the public good, advancing knowledge and education through teaching and research, not to generate profit. Healthy finances are there only to ensure that the institution can fulfil its objectives. Cardiff University currently has more reserves than it seems to know what to do with. Storing up more cash than needed does not fit with the charitable objectives of the institution.

“Currently, the operating surplus (EBIDA) percentage being achieved is at a level which is meaningfully below the 12% target figure. Therefore the tactical approach being pursued by UEB is to reduce expenses very quickly (with a major focus on staff headcount) to achieve in next year’s accounts, this target 12% surplus. The problem with aiming for this immediately is two-fold:

“Each 1% of the 12% surplus target, with the current approach, represents job losses. Were the surplus target to be set at a lower level, the university may not find itself in a position claiming a need for compulsory redundancies. With the current level of cash reserves, allowing a lower percentage surplus would be entirely prudent from a financial perspective, especially if some of the reserves were strategically focused on much needed estates maintenance. This would prioritise the healthy functioning of the institution, which is entirely dependent on staff.

“Projections for the next academic year, with the staff wage bill reduction currently planned, show more than £20 million surplus will be added to the already large cash surplus that Cardiff University has. In other words, flipping from a deficit to a healthy surplus in just one year will be at the expense of job losses and heavier workloads for those who remain.

“Compared to other universities in the sector, especially those in the Russell Group, Cardiff University is in a good financial position based on its cash reserves. The HE Financial Expert we have been working with has reiterated this to us many times.

“On November 26, Cardiff UCU negotiators met with members of UEB and council as part of the JNC (Joint Negotiating Committee) to discuss our failure to agree, registered previously on October 23at the JCNF (Joint Consultative Negotiating Forum) on the finance position of the institution and the need for compulsory redundancies.

“We made the case that there is no need for compulsory redundancies in 2025. Instead, there is sufficient financial capacity for the university to work diligently and carefully with its staff, making necessary changes without the risky and counterproductive actions of damaging staff morale.

“The university negotiating team refused to take off the table compulsory redundancies for 2025. For this reason, we wrote to Prof Larner on January 8 2025 declaring a formal trade dispute.”

Damaging

Plaid Cymru spokesperson for education Cefin Campbell MS said: “Four hundred jobs lost at Wales’ biggest university will have a devastating impact here in Wales and more widely, damaging Wales’ reputation as a nation of learning.

“Universities in Wales play an absolutely essential role in our economy and communities. Crucially, of course, they are centres of learning, providing our young people with the skills they need for the future. It is likely that today’s decision will substantially reduce the options available for those looking to study in Wales.

“Talks of ceasing some programmes within certain departments including nursing, when Wales is short of 2,000 nurses, is unthinkable.

“And the knock on effects will be devastating for the city of Cardiff, the wider region, Wales, and our future generations.

“Under a Labour Welsh Government, our universities are on the brink. That Wales’ biggest university is set to lose 400 staff is a shocking symptom of Labour’s chronic failure over 25 years to put our universities on a sustainable financial footing.

“We urgently need clarity from both the Welsh Government and from Cardiff University that they will rule out compulsory redundancies. I will be raising this matter with the Cabinet Secretary for Education at the nearest available opportunity.”

Very concerned

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of Royal College of Nursing Wales, said: “I am very concerned about Cardiff University’s proposal to close its School of Nursing. This proposal comes at a time when Wales is facing a severe nursing shortage, with thousands of vacancies placing immense pressure on an already overstretched workforce.”

“Although the University has assured me that it is committed to honour places for this year’s nursing programmes, the proposed closure of such a prestigious institution programme will have a significant impact on the future of nursing in Wales. Its School of Nursing has a long-standing reputation for excellence producing highly skilled, compassionate nurses who have gone on to serve communities locally and across Wales” .

“This decision has the potential to threaten the pipeline of registered nurses into the largest health board in Wales and undermines efforts to address the critical staffing crisis in the NHS and social care. In addition, there is a significant impact on nurse lectures and academics, both in terms of potential redundancies but also the infrastructure needed to education significant numbers of students. The closure of these programmes would be a huge disappointment for the profession, local communities, and Wales. RCN Wales will be responding to the consultation.

