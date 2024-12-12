Cardiff University in talks to open Kazakhstan branch

Cardiff University is in talks to open its first overseas branch in Kazakhstan.

Located in the country’s capital, Astana, the new branch will create a modern hub for degree programmes in key subjects, innovative scientific research, and international projects.

It is the first Russell Group presence in Kazakhstan, and is expected to attract leading experts to teach students, marking an important step for the economic growth of Astana and the wider region.

Strengthening bonds

Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Larner said: “We are excited to extend our discussions on establishing a branch campus in Astana. University collaborations can often strengthen the bonds between two countries.

“We see the delivery of education programmes in Kazakhstan as the first step to a long and prosperous relationship with Kazakhstan and her people.

“Our commitment to delivering excellent education across the globe is a key part of our new strategy – Our Future, Together – and this collaboration will be one of a network of transnational education partnerships we’re exploring.”

Critical importance

The new branch will offer degree programmes in high-demand fields, including education, engineering, and IT.

Special focus will also be given to programs in geology and renewable energy – areas of critical importance for Kazakhstan and the region.

Subject to comprehensive due diligence, the aim is to deliver education programmes in Astana from September 2025 onwards.

