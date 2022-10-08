Cardiff venues pitch to host Gwyl Cymru Festival events celebrating Wales at the World Cup

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Two popular Cardiff venues have put themselves forward to host events celebrating Wales at the World Cup in Qatar.

Cardiff Council has confirmed that Clwb Ifor Bach and Chapter have applied to be part of the Gwyl Cymru Festival – a 10-day event promoted by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) in partnership with the Arts Council Wales to celebrate Wales’ World Cup journey in November.

The festival, which is set to begin on November 19, is encouraging community organisations, football clubs and venues across Wales to host a programme of events, workshops and performances.

Cllr Andrea Gibson also asked at a meeting if there were any plans in place for Cardiff Council to organise or make provisions for outdoor or partially-covered fan zones.

Cabinet member for culture, parks and events, Cllr Jennifer Burke-Davies, said the council is continuing to work with the Gwyl Cymru festival, adding: “There is currently an open call for any company or organisation wishing to show Wales’ World Cup fixtures to submit their event details to Gwyl Cymru and to sign up on the website.

“They will receive assistance, such as marketing materials, videos playlists and social media assets to support the promotion of their events and the closing date for that is October 19.

“In Cardiff so far, Clwb Ifor Bach and Chapter have both signed up for their participation and work is ongoing to widen the level of participation and engagement across the city.”

Fanzones

The council has not revealed any plans in relation to hosting fanzones or big screens for any of the World Cup games.

Gwyl Festival events can range from live music events to comedy sets, art workshops and Q and A sessions.

The FAW have not made any indication that they will be setting up any official fanzones for the World Cup, as was the case for Euro 2016 – the football tournament in which Wales reached the semi-final.

This year will be the first time Wales has reached a World Cup since 1958.

Wales will play their first game of the tournament against the USA on Monday, November 21.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

