Cardiff woman who posted job rejection letter blaming her ‘strong Welsh accent’ offered legal help

There have been offers of legal help after a woman from Cardiff posted a message online saying she was rejected for a job because of her “strong Welsh accent”.

Eluned Anderson, who is Holocaust UK’s regional ambassador and has been active in the Labour movement, posted the message online last night saying it was the “first time I’ve ever been told I’ve got a strong Welsh accent, so I suppose that’s a win?”

The message said that she had been turned down for the role despite having “performed well throughout” and praised for her “skill set”.

“I’m sorry to say, however, that we have decided not to proceed with your application,” the message said.

“It was decided that your strong Welsh accent, accompanied by your regional activities, would not suit the office environment.”

Eluned Anderson, 22, has not received the source of the message, as parts of it were blanked out, although part of the deleted job title seemed to be that of a parliamentary assistant.

She had previously worked an internship as a parliamentary assistant.

First time I’ve ever been told I’ve got a strong Welsh accent, so I suppose that’s a win? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/zNdzlcyGhy — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) March 21, 2022

After she posted the message Eluned Anderson received over 500 messages of support, including from legal experts offering to argue her case.

Jamie Hanley, a partner at Pattison Brewer trade union law, said: “Ellie – if you want my team at to look at this for you please send me a DM. Would be happy to assist.”

Employment lawyer Deeba Sayed also offered to help: “This is horrible and definitely discrimination under the Equality Act.”

Eluned Anderson has been active in the Labour party. Last year she criticised Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford for attending an event alongside individuals expelled from the Labour Party.

“The First Minister of Wales should not be sharing a platform with members who have been expelled from the party,” she said of the World Transformed event. “The damn state of this.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

