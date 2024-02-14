Care and preparation still needed despite improvements made to popular waterfall path

Care and preparation are still needed despite safety improvements being made to a strenuous path to one of Wales’ most visited waterfalls, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Safety improvements have been made to a section of path at Sgwd yr Eira, a popular visitor destination in ‘Waterfall Country’ in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Despite its popularity with visitors and photographers, the hike to the striking waterfall is strenuous and requires visitors to be well prepared and to focus on the uneven terrain.

Improvements

The improvements were made to a section of path that leads to the bottom of the waterfall by specialist contractors working on behalf of Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The improvements have levelled out the most hazardous variations in the height and angle of the jagged rocks that form the path and have also better marked out the path from the river beneath the waterfall.

Paul Dann, Land Management Team Leader for Natural Resources Wales said: “Although we are very happy with the quality of the improvements made to sections of the paths leading to Sgwd yr Eira, it is still a challenging walk.

“This is not a stroll in the park, it is a rugged walk in the great outdoors.”

“Come prepared”

“Anyone who plans on visiting Sgwd yr Eira should come prepared with the right clothing for the conditions, and with a sturdy pair of hiking boots. Too many people come unprepared, and ankle and serious injuries are all too common as a result.

“The area can be very busy at peak times in the year, so we also encourage potential visitors to have a look for hidden gems away from the busiest areas.”

To find hidden gems and to plan a great day out, visit NRW’s website: naturalresources.wales/days-out.

