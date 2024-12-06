Care home converted without permission 15 years ago allowed to continue

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A care home, which has been operating without planning permission for some 15 years, has been approved by county planners.

Care home specialist Orbis Ltd sought a retrospective change of use for the former house on Stockwell Road in Pembroke Dock to a residential care home for up to five adults, plus staff; the change of use having started in September 2009.

A supporting statement accompanying the application, by agent C2J Architects & Town Planners, said: “The applicant, Orbis Ltd is a sector-leading provider of specialist services for children and adults with complex needs associated with autism.

“Their integrated model of learning and living, combined with a holistic therapeutic approach, ensures that they can offer unique homes for life with continuous community-based learning for adults.

“The applicant’s primary aim is to provide a safe environment that encourages individuality, self-confidence, self-esteem and lifelong learning. It is a person-centred approach, encouraging adults to learn and develop skills that will enable them to play an active role in their community, supporting them to make their own informed decisions. The applicants work closely with families and carers to support individuals to develop and maintain relationships.”

Wellbeing

It went on to say: “Up to five adults would remain at the property as their principal residence. Adults who are in the guardianship of Orbis have been taken into care for a variety of reasons, including fears for their physical wellbeing, learning disabilities or because of emotional or behavioural difficulties.

“The existing dwelling has been in use as a care home and registered with Care Inspectorate Wales for over 15 years, despite not formally having planning permission. It is key to note that given the use (C2) has been in operation for a continuous period in excess of 10 years, in accordance with Section 171B (3) of the Planning and Compensation Act 1991, the current use is immune from any enforcement action.”

Scale

A report by planning officers, recommending approval, noted the retrospective nature, but added: “The scale and design of the property would remain acceptable within its setting and the surrounding area. There would be no impact on the residential amenity of the property or neighbouring properties.”

The application was conditionally approved by planning officers.

