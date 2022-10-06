Care homes in west Wales to have contracts terminated

Following significant concerns with their financial position, two care homes in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire will have their contracts terminated next month.

Residents at Plas Y Bryn Care home in Cwmgwili and Ridgeway Care home in Llawhaden are being supported to find new homes.

Work is continuing between Carmarthenshire County Council (CCC), Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB), Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC), and Care Inspectorate Wales with the companies following concerns about the management of their finances.

They have been providing financial support to ensure that the care companies can meet their financial obligations and that care is not impacted.

This has included bringing regular payments forward to enable the companies to pay staff salaries.

A variety of options have been considered, but unfortunately due to legal and financial circumstances that surround the care companies, including being issued with a court order, there are no viable solutions, a statement issued by Pembrokeshire County Council said.

“We are continuing to work with the care provider to ensure residents at Ridgeway continue to receive the care and support they need,” Director of Social Services at Pembrokeshire County Council Jonathan Griffiths said.

“We have taken immediate action to support staff and residents at the home and are supporting families to find alternative, suitable accommodation.

“We are very proud of the excellent care the staff have provided and continue to provide to our residents, and greatly appreciate the very positive comments we receive from residents and their families.”

PCC, CCC and HDUHB do not believe that the care companies are able to resolve the issues and that this is likely to have a significant impact on people’s care and support.

In addition, CIW has issued an improvement notice to the care companies with a view to cancel their registration – and closure – should they fail to make the required improvements within a specified timeframe.

Ahead of contracts coming to an end, CCC, HDUHB and PCC will be working with people and their families over coming weeks to find new homes where they can receive the care and support that they require.

Residents are also being provided with access to advocacy services to support them through this difficult time.

Director of Primary Care, Community and Long-Term Care for Hywel Dda University Health Board Jill Paterson said: “We know that receiving this news will be distressing for people and we are sorry that no other option is available, but we would like to offer reassurance that we will do everything we can to make sure that people are well looked after and are supported to find a new home as soon as possible

“We will also be working with staff to support them to find alternative employment, should they wish to do so.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

