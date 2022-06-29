‘Outrage’ after company trademarks the Welsh language words ‘cariad’ and ‘hiraeth’
Welsh speakers have reacted with anger after a company was allowed to trademark the Welsh language words ‘cariad’ and ‘hiraeth’.
The words were copyrighted by the company Fizzy Foam from Bridgend after an application to the Intellectual Property Office.
A lawyer who specialises in intellectual property has declared himself “amazed” after learning of the decision, after previous attempts to copyright equivalent common words in English were rejected.
The decision also prompted a backlash online, with concern that the Welsh language would be bought up and others stopped from using words.
Reacting on social media, Efan ap Ifor said that the move was “outrageous”. He added that “both the Intellectual Property Office and Fizzy foam have made a major error here.
“These words belong to everyone in Wales and no one has the right to attempt to possess them as property.”
Mart Verallo John said that the decision was “disgusting”.
“Genuinely shocked the Intellectual Property Office have approved this. The Welsh language belongs to its people, it’s not for businesses to own, trademark, commodify and restrict our culture and heritage out of greed.”
Tracey Jones added: “Good grief. How can they be allowed to trademark words?? I wouldn’t buy from this company on principle.”
Morgan Lloyd said: “Money can’t buy you love, but it can trademark it in Welsh so its use is restricted if you want to put it on a candle.”
‘Rejected’
Jonty Gordon the director of Cwmni Amgen Law said that attempts to copyright such common words in English, particularly ‘love’, had been rejected.
He added that the decision would cause “sleepless nights” for other companies in Wales.
“It really amazes me that they got this permission – that it’s registered,” Jonty Gordon told the BBC.
“The Intellectual Property Office has been very strict on registering Welsh words on common goods such as candles, and in this context a fairly common word as well.
“There’s a famous case of the word ‘love’ where it has been rejected many times on all kinds of goods or services and when I’ve advised on registrations like that I’ve referred to that case and the Intellectual Property Office always refers to it as well and rejects any similar word.”
Crowd-fund a court case, this is outrageous…this company needs blackballing!
Best suggestion I’ve read today.
This just shows the contempt our country, language and culture are held in by the English establishment, either that, or they are just plain ignorant.
How is this possibly? Those words ‘Cariad’ & ‘Hiraeth’ are used daily by thousands. And both also feature on numerous Welsh language products. #Twp
Had to check my calendar as I thought this was a (poor) April fools joke.
Hmm – it seems the company behind Penderyn have trademarked ‘hiraeth’ for wines and spirits too. https://trademarks.ipo.gov.uk/ipo-tmowner/page/search?id=1503510&domain=1&app=0&mark=UK00003232425
And there are loads of trademark registrations for ‘cariad’ for different classes of products. And indeed for the word ‘love’ so I’m not sure how confident I’d be having that lawyer represent me! I’m not saying it’s right, but there’s a bit more (or less?) to this story than meets the eye.
I have put a boycott suggestion on FB
Somebody copyright “ Cwtch “ for god’ sake and start charging a fortune for its use
Or even Cwtsh. Try to pronounce cwtch remembering that ch is always hard like the ch in the Scottish Loch.
The assault on our language continues.
This is not right, any words of any language put up for sale is wrong, this must be rescinded