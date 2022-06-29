Support our Nation today - please donate here
‘Outrage’ after company trademarks the Welsh language words ‘cariad’ and ‘hiraeth’

29 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Cariad

Welsh speakers have reacted with anger after a company was allowed to trademark the Welsh language words ‘cariad’ and ‘hiraeth’.

The words were copyrighted by the company Fizzy Foam from Bridgend after an application to the Intellectual Property Office.

A lawyer who specialises in intellectual property has declared himself “amazed” after learning of the decision, after previous attempts to copyright equivalent common words in English were rejected.

The decision also prompted a backlash online, with concern that the Welsh language would be bought up and others stopped from using words.

Reacting on social media, Efan ap Ifor said that the move was “outrageous”. He added that “both the ⁦Intellectual Property Office and Fizzy foam have made a major error here.

“These words belong to everyone in Wales and no one has the right to attempt to possess them as property.”

Mart Verallo John said that the decision was “disgusting”.

“Genuinely shocked the Intellectual Property Office have approved this. The Welsh language belongs to its people, it’s not for businesses to own, trademark, commodify and restrict our culture and heritage out of greed.”

Tracey Jones added: “Good grief. How can they be allowed to trademark words?? I wouldn’t buy from this company on principle.”

Morgan Lloyd said: “Money can’t buy you love, but it can trademark it in Welsh so its use is restricted if you want to put it on a candle.”

‘Rejected’

Jonty Gordon the director of Cwmni Amgen Law said that attempts to copyright such common words in English, particularly ‘love’, had been rejected.

He added that the decision would cause “sleepless nights” for other companies in Wales.

“It really amazes me that they got this permission – that it’s registered,” Jonty Gordon told the BBC.

“The Intellectual Property Office has been very strict on registering Welsh words on common goods such as candles, and in this context a fairly common word as well.

“There’s a famous case of the word ‘love’ where it has been rejected many times on all kinds of goods or services and when I’ve advised on registrations like that I’ve referred to that case and the Intellectual Property Office always refers to it as well and rejects any similar word.”

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
4 hours ago

Crowd-fund a court case, this is outrageous…this company needs blackballing!

17
Reply
The Original Mark
The Original Mark
3 hours ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

Best suggestion I’ve read today.

2
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
4 hours ago

This just shows the contempt our country, language and culture are held in by the English establishment, either that, or they are just plain ignorant.

13
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
3 hours ago

How is this possibly? Those words ‘Cariad’ & ‘Hiraeth’ are used daily by thousands. And both also feature on numerous Welsh language products. #Twp

9
Reply
David
David
3 hours ago

Name: FIZZY FOAM LTD
Address:
3 The Rhiw
Postcode/City:
CF31 3BL Bridgend
County:
Bridgend Wales
Phone:
01656 667510
Website:
fizzyfoam.co.uk

4
Reply
David
David
3 hours ago
Reply to  David

Looks Like This Domain (fizzyfoam.co.uk) Isn’tConnected To A Website Yet!

1
Reply
Tegid
Tegid
3 hours ago

Had to check my calendar as I thought this was a (poor) April fools joke.

3
Reply
Ant Heald
Ant Heald
3 hours ago

Hmm – it seems the company behind Penderyn have trademarked ‘hiraeth’ for wines and spirits too. https://trademarks.ipo.gov.uk/ipo-tmowner/page/search?id=1503510&domain=1&app=0&mark=UK00003232425

And there are loads of trademark registrations for ‘cariad’ for different classes of products. And indeed for the word ‘love’ so I’m not sure how confident I’d be having that lawyer represent me! I’m not saying it’s right, but there’s a bit more (or less?) to this story than meets the eye.

4
Reply
Bill
Bill
2 hours ago

I have put a boycott suggestion on FB

2
Reply
Gaynor
Gaynor
2 hours ago

Somebody copyright “ Cwtch “ for god’ sake and start charging a fortune for its use

1
Reply
John Brooks
John Brooks
1 hour ago
Reply to  Gaynor

Or even Cwtsh. Try to pronounce cwtch remembering that ch is always hard like the ch in the Scottish Loch.

2
Reply
SundanceKid
SundanceKid
2 hours ago

The assault on our language continues.

2
Reply
julian lacey
julian lacey
1 hour ago

This is not right, any words of any language put up for sale is wrong, this must be rescinded

2
Reply

