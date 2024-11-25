Carl Sargeant inquiry evidence ‘wiped’, says the Welsh Government

Martin Shipton

The Welsh Government has confirmed that it doesn’t hold a record of significant elements of the evidence provided to an inquiry into allegations that the late Cabinet Minister Carl Sargeant had been bullied – and that laptops used by those investigating the matter have been wiped.

Mr Sargeant took his own life in November 2017 after unspecified allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

He was sacked from the Cabinet by the then First Minister Carwyn Jones at the height of the #MeToo revelations in the United States and elsewhere.

A number of inquiries took place into the circumstances surrounding Mr Sargeant’s dismissal and death, but some believe that many questions remain unanswered.

A member of the public called John McAllister submitted a number of questions to the Welsh Government relating to the inquiry into bullying allegations investigated by James Hamilton, a former Director of Public Prosecutions in Ireland.

Response

The Welsh Government has now responded to Mr McAllister, stating: “Point 1 –You asked for ‘Copies of all correspondence and briefing materials between the Welsh Government and civil servants assigned to the secretariat of James Hamilton’s inquiry into Carwyn Jones. Specifically, any documentation of briefings or communications provided by these civil servants to government ministers or senior officials regarding the inquiry’s process, findings, or any related aspects.’ No recorded information held.

“Point 2 – You asked for ‘Detailed records regarding the structure, staffing, and specific duties of the secretariat supporting James Hamilton’s inquiry. This should include: Names, titles, and government roles of civil servants seconded to the secretariat, Description of their responsibilities both within the inquiry and within any ongoing roles within the Welsh Government, and any formal arrangements or guidance outlining their dual responsibilities in both the inquiry and governmental roles.’ Some information already available by other means. As recorded in his report, James Hamilton was provided with a secretariat to be responsible to him and work exclusively on his investigation throughout its duration. Following a search of our paper and electronic records, I have established that the information you require is not held by the Welsh Government. The name of the individual provided to the secretariat is withheld under section 40(2) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

“Point 3 – You requested ‘Copies of any guidance, policy documents, or formal directives implemented to ensure the independence of civil servants appointed to James Hamilton’s inquiry secretariat. This should include any assessments, reviews, or audits conducted to determine if such independence was maintained throughout the inquiry. Following a search of our paper and electronic records, I have established that the information you require is not held by the Welsh Government.

“Point 4 – You requested ‘All records, including internal memoranda, emails, and minutes, concerning the funding and authorisation of legal expenses for James Hamilton’s inquiry. Specifically requesting information about any authorisation or discussions involving ministers or senior officials related to the inquiry’s budget or potential conflict of interest concerns.’ Recorded information has previously been provided. No further recorded information has been found.

“Point 5 – You asked for ‘Details of any protocols governing the use of Welsh Government IT and communication systems for secretariat work related to James Hamilton’s inquiry. This should include: Policies or protocols on email usage, data storage, and access permissions for civil servants within the secretariat, and records of any access to the inquiry’s communication systems by other Welsh Government officials not directly involved in the inquiry.’

“Following a search of our paper and electronic records, I have established that the information you require is not held by the Welsh Government. James Hamilton and the member of staff assigned to provide secretarial support were both provided with secure laptops by the Welsh Government, but which were independent of Welsh Government systems. Upon completion of the investigation the laptops were wiped by the Welsh Government.”

No evidence

The Hamilton Inquiry concluded that it could find no evidence of Mr Sargeant having been bullied.

Mr McAllister said: “The Welsh Government’s response to my Freedom of Information request is deeply unsatisfactory and raises far more questions than it answers. The revelation that many key records were not preserved is a serious and troubling matter. This ongoing lack of transparency does nothing to address the significant concerns surrounding Carwyn Jones’s actions during his time as First Minister in relation to the events leading up to the tragic death of Carl Sargeant in November 2017.

“It has been seven years since this devastating event, yet Carwyn Jones remains dogged by questions about his conduct and the lack of a proper independent investigation. He resisted all attempts to allow such an inquiry to take place, one that could have provided much-needed closure for those affected.

Assuming he had done nothing wrong, it would also have exonerated him, enabling him to continue as First Minister and pursue a political career afterwards. Instead, his refusal to face proper scrutiny has only deepened suspicions and cast a long shadow over his legacy.

“The consequences of his actions – or inaction – have been profound. Mr Jones and those close to him have struggled to find gainful employment or establish themselves since his resignation in the aftermath of these events.

“Despite the passage of time, the wounds remain unhealed, and it is not too late for Mr Jones and his advisers to do the right thing. Coming clean and providing the truth would not only help to bring closure for all those affected but might also begin to repair the damage done to his credibility and public trust. One of his aides should consider clearing their conscience and speaking up. Carl’s family and the people of Wales deserve accountability and the truth – no matter how long it takes.”

Pseudonym

The Welsh Government did reveal that the cost of the inquiry was £35,891.96, including a fee of £12,000 paid to Mr Hamilton.

A source close to Carwyn Jones, who believes John McAllister is a pseudonym for a politician, said: “There’s nothing new here. The Hamilton Inquiry was clear and robust in its findings . These matters were dealt with years ago and are in the public domain.”

The source added that some of Mr McAllister’s assertions were factually inaccurate. It was not true, for example, that Mr Jones had found it difficult to find new means of earning a living after leaving the Senedd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

