Carmarthen Mayor made homeless for Christmas

Carmarthen’s mayor was served an eviction notice hours before a new law was introduced to protect tenants.

Cllr Miriam Moules was made “homeless” by her landlord after being served a Section 21 notice from her letting agency.

The ‘no fault’ eviction notice meant Cllr Moules landlord didn’t need to give a reason for evicting her.

She and her husband were told to vacate their town centre home within two months even though they had nowhere else to live.

The day after the notice was served, a new law which extended eviction notices to six months became active.

It’s hoped the new law will offer tenants better protection and security, but Cllr Moules couldn’t benefit from it.

Nowhere to go

The mayor of Camarthen town council had lived in the property on a rolling contract for over 20 years and both her and her husband are jobseekers claiming housing benefits.

Speaking to In Your Area, Cllr Moules said: “There needed to be some overlap, some protection for those in existing contracts to avoid landlords being able to turf people out as the deadline approached on November 30.”

“We have to be out by January 21, but there’s nowhere for us to go that we can afford on Universal Credit in Carmarthen, and we’re being expected to move in the depths of winter.

“We are in talks with Carmarthenshire Council to see if they can help us find somewhere.”

Cllr Moules said she will continue to carry out her mayoral duties alongside having nowhere to live.

