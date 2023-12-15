Carmarthenshire road reopens following collapsed culvert

A busy Carmarthenshire road has reopened today following emergency works to replace a collapsed culvert.

The Brynseison – Pencader A485 road has today, 15 December, been fully reopened to vehicles, with essential works carried out by Carmarthenshire County Council.

Emergency closure

The section of the A485 road, near Pencader, has been under an emergency road closure since 7 November 2023, following a collapsed culvert, with traffic diversion put in place.

The closure was necessary to ensure public safety whilst Carmarthenshire County Council replaced the large culvert which ran under the road.

With the reopening of the road, the temporary traffic signals in Pencader on the B4459 will also be removed.

Council praised

Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Edward Thomas said: “I must praise the County Council’s Highways and Transport Departments, operational staff and framework contractors for carrying out this emergency culvert replacement in such a short space of time, thank you.

“I would also like to thank the residents of Pencader and the surrounding area, as well as motorists for their patience over the past month whilst we repaired the culvert and made this stretch of road safe again.”

