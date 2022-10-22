Carol Vorderman blasts former Welsh Secretary and wants to march for a General Election

Carol Vorderman has blasted a former Secretary of State for Wales for treating Britain as a “plaything” and has called for an early General Election.

The Welsh media personality also said that she would be willing to take to the streets of Whitehall as part of a protest to call for a new election to be held.

The former Countdown and Loose Women presenter was responding to former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, who said that he was now backing Rishi Sunak after Liz Truss’ resignation as Prime Minister.

Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart had said: “After the last few weeks the very least we can do for the country is get the right Prime Minister this time.

“No time for experiments; no time for frivolity; no time to line up a job offer. This means choosing someone serious, tested, competent & kind.

“For me, that’s Rishi Sunak.”

But Carol Vorderman, who has a home in Wales and has bene learning Welsh, responded: “This is from an actual Tory MP… I’m stunned ‘the very least we can do for the country is….’.

“Have a shred of decency and call a General Election… WTAF is going on?

“Britain is not your plaything. Anyone calling a protest march down Whitehall… send me an invitation.”

‘Integrity’

Yesterday Simon Hart, whose resignation from the UK Government helped topple Boris Johnson’s premiership, said that he would not support the return of his former boss.

“This is not a joke,” he told BBC Radio Wales. “We’re not trying to watch some sort of black-and-white repeats of the past and think it’s all going to be great again,” said Mr Hart.

“We shouldn’t forget that it was only a few weeks ago that 50-odd ministers, including me, resigned in the space of a few days because we had run out of road on the integrity ticket,” he said. “This is a moment where we can’t take a gamble, we can’t take a risk.”

Boris Johnson was flying to the UK from his Caribbean holiday today to attempt an extraordinary comeback as prime minister after telling an ally he is “up for it”.

Trade minister Sir James Duddridge said the man who stood down six weeks ago after being ousted by his own cabinet following a series of scandals has told him “we are going to do this”.

The Tory MP said Mr Johnson will land back in Britain on Saturday and will challenge to replace Liz Truss as Conservative leader.

But the development will not be welcomed by all Tories, with former leader Lord William Hague warning Mr Johnson’s resurrection would lead to a “death spiral” for the party.

Sir James, who served as one of Mr Johnson’s parliamentary private secretaries at No 10, told the PA news agency: “I’ve been in contact with the boss via WhatsApp.

“He’s going to fly back. He said, ‘I’m flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I’m up for it’.”

The MP for Rochford and Southend East was confident that Mr Johnson will get the 100 nominations from Tory colleagues to make it to the next stage of the contest “quite quickly”.

Sky News photographed the ex-PM and wife Carrie Johnson on an overnight British Airways flight back from the Dominican Republic with their children and said the MP received “one or two boos” as he boarded.

