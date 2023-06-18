Support our Nation today - please donate here
Case for Scottish independence never more compelling – Keith Brown

18 Jun 2023 2 minute read
Keith Brown, Justice Secretary and the SNP deputy leader, image by Lesley Martin/PA Images

The case for Scottish independence has “never been more compelling” against a backdrop of a UK in chaos, the SNP’s depute leader has said.

Keith Brown was speaking ahead of the SNP’s special convention on independence on Saturday June 24.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf will join members in Dundee as they discuss the way forward in their push for independence.

Mr Brown said that the “deep damage of a Tory Brexit” and the impact of former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini Budget are “still crippling Scotland’s progress”.

He said: “Against the backdrop of a UK in chaos and a Westminster-aggravated cost-of-living crisis, the case for Scottish independence has never been more compelling.

“As SNP members gather in Dundee this week, we are now more motivated than ever to make the case for independence on the doorsteps and to push ahead as the campaign steps up a gear.

“The opposition can now choose to engage in the substance of the debate or get left on the sidelines.

“The time for change is now – and the only meaningful change for Scotland is independence.”

The party’s Convention on Independence will take place at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

Distracting

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them, like growing our economy, halving inflation and improving public services.

“We want to work constructively with the Scottish Government to tackle our shared challenges. That is, rightly, what families and businesses in Scotland expect.

“This is not the time to be talking about unwanted and distracting constitutional change.”

Geraint
Geraint
2 hours ago

It is hard to see what the Tory government has done that the people of Scotland or Wales want or need.
All they are focused on is positioning and power plays within the Tory party. The rest of us can go hang.

Dai Ponty
Dai Ponty
23 minutes ago

And what the People of this Island need is a Break up of the DISUNITED KINGDOM we are ruled by an ENGLISH NATIONALIST PARTY the scum called Tories who treat the other 3 countries like COLONIES now in the past and in the future if we do not get independence

