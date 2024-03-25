Cat who needed parts of ears removed due to sun damage seeks home

A cat who needed surgery to remove the tips of her ears as vets feared she was likely suffering from the early stages of skin cancer is looking for a forever home.

Mabel is under the care of the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre and is around seven years old. She came into the care of the RSPCA on 27 December 2023 as she was found as an unhealthy stray with two other cats – her two brothers.

Unfortunately, due to harsh weather and not being cared for properly, Mabel developed skin lesions on the top of her ears that were likely an early stage of a tumour type called squamous cell carcinoma. The skin with no pigment sadly is more easily damaged by UV rays from the sun.

Risk

White or predominantly white cats have a higher risk of developing skin cancer on their ears than darker-coated cats and senior cats are more likely to develop cancers as they age.

Mabel was given an operation at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to remove the tips of her ears due to the skin cancer lesions and now following a successful recovery she is looking for a forever home.

Senior Clinician Jonathan Fitzmaurice, who carried out the operation said the skin lesions that Mable had are not common, but are seen from time to time in cats.

“Mabel’s operation wasn’t too long (about 20-25 minutes for both ears) and her ears are now different lengths,” he said. “The operation involved the removal of the white areas fully of her ear flaps, rather than just the lesions, down to areas that would not have the problem recur in the future.

“Her recovery went well, and while Mabel had to wear a collar to prevent scratching she also had a number of pain relief drugs around the operation to keep her comfortable. With the white parts fully removed she should not have a chance of recurrence in the future.”

“Overlooked”

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre’s Deputy Manager, Courtney Murphy, said: “Mabel is such a sweet little girl, but is sadly getting overlooked.

“We are desperately trying to find her a forever home as she has such a tough life. But she has been really brave through the whole ordeal of having her operation and her recovery.

“Mabel has not shown any interest in other cats despite previously being found with her two brothers so we feel she would be much happier as the only pet in her new home.

“We just hope she doesn’t have to wait too long! Please do get in touch if you’d like to find out more about our wonderful Mable!”

If you’d like to express an interest in Mabel please contact the centre or fill out the online application form.

Jon added: “If your cat has white or light coloured fur make sure to use pet safe sun-cream particularly on the tips of their ears which can get sunburnt exactly the same as humans do.

“Signs of skin cancer can be redness or soreness, particularly on the tips of the ears, or crusting around the ears. It’s always best to talk to your vet about keeping your white cat protected from the sun and ask for advice if you have any concerns.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

