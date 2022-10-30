Catrin Finch and Puss in Boots light up the Dragon Theatre

November will see two top-class international music events at Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre (Theatr y Ddraig).

Mid Wales Opera (MWO) will bring their operatic take of the traditional fairy story, Puss in Boots, to Barmouth on Friday 11th November, as their tour of Wales draws to a close.

Described as having “a great deal of charm” by the Guardian organisers say it is a fabulous fable suitable for all the family.

According to MWO this rarely performed opera of the age-old children’s story tells of the wealth-seeking, match-making cat who, in return for a hat, a sword and a pair of boots, secures for his young master (a lowly miller) a kingdom and a royal marriage to a princess, tricking a slow-witted ogre out of his castle along the way.

The MWO production is energetic, tuneful and full of “catchy rhythms, lush melodies and feline musical effects”.

Sung in English by five singers with five musicians, it is perfect for family audiences and a great way to introduce youngsters to opera. The second half will feature a cabaret-style collection of popular and entertaining musical items featuring all singers and musicians.

Story so far

On Saturday 12th November, renowned harpist Catrin Finch stops off on her tour and tells The Story So Far (Y Stori Hyd yn Hyn) as she journeys through the adventures and sounds of the music that’s most important to her.

With music such as Claire de Lune by Debussy, Piazzola’s tangos, the fiery joropo of Colombian cowboys and serenity of traditional Welsh folk tunes, Finch explores her 35 year career, woven with anecdotes, chat and insights.

Illustrious

Situated in the centre of Barmouth on the west coast of Snowdonia, the Dragon Theatre is run by a very small team of paid staff and many hard-working and dedicated volunteers.

It is in a converted Victorian chapel, and houses a 186-seat traditional theatre auditorium, plus several other function and community meeting rooms including a second studio stage, for cabaret-style performances.

Chair of trustees, Janice Horrocks said: “We are delighted to welcome such illustrious artists to the Dragon. We know that music lovers will be travelling from miles around to enjoy these first-rate performances.”

Tickets for both events are still available via the Dragon’s website

November 2022 at the Dragon Theatre

Thursday 3rd November: Film – To Olivia

Friday 11th November: Mid Wales Opera present Puss in Boots

Saturday 12th November: Catrin Finch – The Story So Far/Y Stori Hyd yn Hyn

Sunday 20th November: Film – Brian and Charles

December 2022 at the Dragon Theatre

Friday 2nd December: Film – Benjamin

Friday 9th December: Film – A Christmas Carol

Wednesday 21st December: Film – Love Actually

