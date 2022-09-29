CCTV appeal after man damages train in north Wales and verbally abuses staff

Police investigating an incident in which a man damaged a train table and verbally abused a member of rail staff in north Wales are today, September 29, releasing CCTV images in connection.

At around 9.15pm on September 9, a train guard approached a man on the train and spoke to him. During the exchange the man ripped off part of a table on the train. He verbally abused and swore at the train guard, before getting off the train at Llandudno Junction.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 646 of 09/0922.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

