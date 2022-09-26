CCTV appeal after teenager sexually assaulted in the north of Wales

Police investigating a sexual assault at Rhyl station have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to.

At around 4pm on Saturday 17 September, a man sat next to a 16-year-old girl on a bench on the platform and began to speak to her.

He asked her inappropriate questions and proceeded to sexually assault her.

British Transport Police officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 506 of 17/09/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

