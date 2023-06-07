Cefin Campbell rules out Plaid Cymru leadership bid

Cefin Campbell, MS for Mid and West Wales has confirmed he will not be standing for the leadership of Plaid Cymru.

Former BBC journalist and Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth is the only candidate so far to confirm he will stand for the leadership of the party following the shock resignation of Adam Price last month.

Mr Price quit in the wake of mounting pressure over a report commissioned by Plaid that confirmed a toxic culture of sexual harassment and bullying within the party.

Challenging

In his statement confirming he wouldn’t stand, Mr Campbell who was elected to the Senedd in 2021, said: “The past month has been a challenging time for all of us in Plaid Cymru, but I am encouraged that the hard work of changing our party for the better has started in earnest.

“Having had an opportunity to reflect further on recent events over the half-term recess, I can confirm I will not be putting my name forward to be the next party leader.

“I am humbled by everyone that has asked me to consider the position. However, as a relatively new Member of the Senedd who is still on a learning curve, I have decided not to seek the nomination.

“I welcome that Llŷr has begun the work of reflection, reform and renewal and that Rhun has put his name forward to build on this as Plaid Cymru looks to its future.

“I look forward to providing my wholehearted support to the next Plaid leader to ensure the needs of Wales are fully addressed.

“As a designated member, I look forward, too, to continuing Plaid Cymru’s work under the Co-operation Agreement, and to continuing to build a fairer, more democratic and more prosperous Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

