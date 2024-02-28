Celebrate St David’s Day all weekend at Croeso Festival

The ultimate celebration of all things Welsh is set to take place at Croeso Festival this weekend – including live music, children’s activities and street entertainers.

On 1 March, people across Wales will join to celebrate our Patron Saint, St David.

It’s one of the most colourful days in the Welsh calendar, with bright yellow daffodils, green leeks, red dragons and vibrant traditional dress.

Music, dance & Croeso Parade

A whole host of live entertainment is planned across the four-day Croeso Festival, including music from Phoenix Choir, pop-rock group, Gwilym and Swansea-based rock band, Spwci, as well as dance performances, storytelling, and the highly-anticipated Croeso Parade.

The parade will be led by the City of Swansea Pipe Band, featuring Welsh characters on stilts, mascots and the legendary Welsh Dragon.

Organisers say: “Don your rugby shirts, Welsh costumes and flags and join the fun.”

The parade begins on Saturday 2 March at St David’s Place, Swansea at 12:30pm.

BBC NOW St David’s Day Extravaganza

What better way to kick off the St David’s Day celebrations than with music by iconic Welsh composers, performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales at Brangwyn Hall.

The concert features William Mathias’ Holiday Overture and Karl Jenkins’ saxophone concerto.

The BBC National Chorus of Wales will also be taking centre stage with a medley of your favourite Welsh tunes.

Thursday 29 February at 7:30pm. Tickets from £5-£20.

Nightworks

More of a night owl, or want to continue the party after a day full of activities? In that case, join the festival as the sun sets for three nights of live Welsh music.

Kick back and celebrate with artists like Sage Todz, Luke RV and Islet across a range of venues: Swansea Arena, The Bunkhouse, Ty Tawe and Elysium.

Can i Gymru 2024

The song writing competition for Song for Wales is back – broadcast live from Swansea Arena for St David’s Day.

The show will feature performances from several well-known artists, previous winners and the competition’s final 8 songs with a live band.

As S4C’s largest interactive event broadcast, this isn’t one you want to miss.

General Admission only. Friday 1 March at 8pm.

Food & Drink

Welsh Street Market

Peruse stalls from traders across Wales for some delicious Welsh produce.

From bread and cakes to cider and wine, there’s plenty on offer at our food and drink stalls.

You can also take a stroll around the Welsh crafts marquee to see handmade jewellery, prints, woodcrafts, and much more.

Live cooking demonstrations

Across the weekend, you can attend live cooking demonstrations from some recognisable faces.

Featuring Swansea’s very own Michelin Star chef of The Beach House, Hywel Griffith, TV Chef Rustie Lee, Great British Menu’s Nathan Davies and more.

Family Fun

St David’s Day Mini Party

The National Waterfront Museum are hosting a free morning of activities for Under 5s.

Celebrate St David’s Day with cool crafts, action songs and playing fun games.

The party features stories from the wonderful Lowri Sion, and magical fairies Daff, Dil and Del.

St David’s Day photos at Swansea Market (Free)

Bring your little ones to Swansea Market – not just for the Welsh cakes, but to snap a professional keepsake photo, whether in a St David’s Day costume or not.

Available from 11am – 4pm.

Arts & Crafts (Free)

Quadrant Shopping Centre are running children’s workshops creating Welsh crafts from 10am – 4pm on Saturday 2 March.

Visitors can also take part in the National Waterfront Museum’s drop-in dragon and daffodil mask crafts, from 12:30-3:30pm.

Follow the Croeso Trail

As you make your way around Swansea taking in all the fun activities, make sure to pick up a competition flyer and follow the Croeso Trail for the chance to win some great prizes.

The trail follows multiple venues across the city centre where you can find various Welsh-themed images. Find all eight and you could win a prize bundle containing a family pass to Buzz Trampoline Park, Plantasia Tropical Zoo (plus a Zoo cuddly toy), and 2 tickets to a Swansea City AFC match.

Every completed entry will also receive a goody bag full of vouchers and treats.



