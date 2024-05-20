Ceredigion beaches make a splash at Wales Coast Awards

13 beaches along the Ceredigion coast have been recognised in this year’s Wales Coast Awards for water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management.

The popular beaches at Borth, Aberystwyth South, Llangrannog and Tresaith will be flying Blue Flags, while Clarach, Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour, New Quay Dolau/North and Aberporth have achieved the Seaside Award.

Excellence

Llanrhystud, Cilborth-Llangrannog, Penbryn and Mwnt have received the Green Coast Award.

Beaches achieving Blue Flag and Green Coast award status must meet the highest “excellent” water quality standard and are judged for the provision of facilities for beach users and for demonstrating good management and safety provision.

The Seaside Award recognises beaches that have an overall “good” standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management.

All designated bathing waters in Wales are monitored by Natural Resources Wales from May to September, annually.

Tourist draw

The Wales Coastal Award schemes are co-ordinated and run by Keep Wales Tidy who conducted a survey last year which found that more than 75% of businesses located near Blue Flue beaches believe the award attracts visitors to the area

Rowland Rees-Evans, MWT Cymru’s chairman from Penrhos Park, Llanrhystud, said: “These awards are fantastic news for the communities along the Ceredigion coastline as well as for tourism businesses and visitors.

“It’s very reassuring that Ceredigion has clean and safe beaches which local people and visitors alike can use with confidence. We look forward to welcoming them this summer.

Keep Wales Tidy whose chief executive Owen Derbyshire said: “We’re delighted to see another successful year of Coast Awards here in Wales, with 49 stunning locations recognised among the world’s best.

“Achieving these prestigious awards means meeting rigorous standards put in place to ensure the safe enjoyment of visitors now and in years to come. This success is testament to the hard work of all involved in maintaining and enhancing the natural beauty of our Welsh coastline.”

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for the economy and regeneration, thanked individuals, voluntary groups, organisations and businesses along the county’s coastline for their regular beach, promenade and foreshore cleans, environmental conservation, wildlife education and water safety activities.

“Without this support, we would simply not be able to put forward so many of our beaches and successfully obtain these prestigious awards,” he said. “These awards place Ceredigion beaches amongst the very best coastal destinations in Wales and the UK, forming an integral part of the local tourism economy.”

The council is advising bathers to always swim at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags, denoting the designated swimming areas patrolled in Ceredigion by RNLI Lifeguards.

Beaches with lifeguards are Borth, Clarach, Aberystwyth North and South, New Quay Harbour, Cilborth-Llangrannog, Tresaith and Aberporth.

