Ceredigion man sexually assaulted woman whilst she lay in her bed
A Ceredigion man who sexually assaulted a woman in her own bed has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison after the jury took less than two hours to return a unanimous guilty verdict.
27-year-old Suroj Bk, from Llangrannog, was sentenced this week following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court (on Wednesday 1 May 2024).
On 7 October 2023, Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that Bk entered the victim’s home and sexually assaulted her while she lay in her bed.
When the victim realised what was happening, she kicked Bk out of her bed and called the police.
Upon receiving the report, officers quickly attended the victim’s home and conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area using police dogs and scenes of crime officers.
Arrest
Evidence gathered from scene, together with extensive local enquiries, led officers to arrest Suroj Bk the next day (8 October).
While Bk was in custody, detectives, crime scene investigators, and digital forensic officers worked tirelessly to uncover the evidence that ultimately placed Suroj Bk at the scene.
After hearing the evidence, the jury took less than two hours to agree a unanimous guilty verdict.
The detective in charge of the case has praised the victim for her “tremendous courage” in reporting the assault to police.
Isolated
Detective Inspector Sam Gregory said: “Incidents of this nature are thankfully very rare within Ceredigion, and I’d like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, and that the identification and arrest of suspect was done quickly and efficiently.
“The victim in this case demonstrated tremendous courage in reporting to police, and while this investigation was not straightforward in its nature, it was through the expertise and tenacity of forensic officers, working together with the investigation team, and the victim, that led to this successful prosecution.
“I hope the sentence given to Suroj Bk sends a clear and strong message that Dyfed-Powys Police takes reports of sexual offences seriously.
“We will listen to you, and we will work tirelessly to get justice.”
On Wednesday, 1 May 2024, Saroj Bk was sentenced to three years and six months in prison and a five-year restraining order, and he will be on the sex offenders register for life.
Why do you call him ‘a Ceredigion man’ when he is clearly not?
How so? For all you and I know he could have been born and lived his whole life in Ceredigion. Ceredigion people come in many colours, as do the people of Cymru in general.
That this particular man was not originally from Ceredigion is neither here nor there, and completely impertinent to the case.
They should have referred to him as ‘… a Nepalese man currently living in Ceredigion’.
Thank you for the clarification.
In Cymru there is a traditional approach when meeting people for the first time of asking them where they’re from. It’s a way of finding literally common ground to form a connection between what are initially strangers. It often results in strangers finding that they also have mutual acquaintances, have been in other places or events simultaneously in the past or in more cases than you might expect are related in some way! An English approach would more likely be to ask what do you do. I think our way is better as it is inclusive enabling say a lawyer… Read more »
Well said!