Ceredigion tops the list for young people identifying as LGB+, new Census figures reveal

New data released from the Office for National Statistics has revealed that Ceredigion tops the list for young people identifying as LGB+ across Wales and England.

15.8% of 16-24 year-olds in Ceredigion said they identify as LGB+, which was closely followed by Brighton & Hove at 15.6%.

The census took place in Wales and England on March 21 2021 and its findings are being released in stages by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Data also revealed there’s a smaller proportion of people identifying as trans across all age groups in Wales (0.40%) compared to England (0.55%).

The largest percentage difference was among those aged 35 to 44 years where 0.37% of people in Wales identified as trans compared to 0.65% in England.

Less people in Wales identified as trans than those in England overall.

In around a third of local authorities, a higher proportion of people identified as trans among those who answered female to the sex question than among those who answered male to the sex question.

Those with the largest difference included Ceredigion where 0.79% of people who answered female to the sex question and 0.60% of people answered male to the sex question.

The census suggests there is a slightly lower proportion of LGB+ males in Wales (2.7%) compared to England (3.0%), while for females the figure is similar (3.3%).

Nearly one in 14 young people in Wales and England said they identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or another minority sexual orientation, more than twice the level for the overall population.

The latest data showed that 16 to 24-year-olds were the highest proportion of any age group to identify as LGB+.

“Local authorities with a relatively high proportion of people aged 16 to 24 who identified as LGB+ tended to have one or more universities,” the ONS said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

