Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Ceremonial Cardiff post box festooned with independence stickers as coronation gets underway

06 May 2023 3 minute read
Post box outside the Owain Glyndŵr pub in Cardiff

A specially decorated coronation post-box in Cardiff has been plastered with various Welsh independence stickers overnight.

Originally stickers were applied to the post-box within hours of it being unveiled outside the Owain Glyndŵr pub in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Royal Mail postbox in Cardiff city centre was one of four across the UK to be repainted in celebration of the King’s crowning today (6 May).

Members of the public criticised the decision to place the post-box decorated with a Union Jack flag and the coronation’s official emblem nearby a pub named after a Welsh hero who led a fifteen year revolt to end English rule in Wales.

During his fight for Welsh independence, Owain Glyndŵr seized a number of walled towns and castles built by the English and was the last man, born and raised in Wales, to have the title of Prince of Wales.

Cardiff Council

While some commentators on social media appeared to predict and support the vandalism of the box, others, including Welsh Conservative councillor for Radyr and Morgantown Calum Davies, reported it to Royal Mail and Cardiff Council and by mid-morning on Thursday the stickers had been ripped off, but their outline remained visible.

Cardiff will be the centre of Wales’ coronation celebrations at the weekend, with a public screening of the ceremony being held in Cardiff Castle and a screening of the coronation concert taking place at Roald Dahl Plass.

Post box outside Owain Glyndŵr pub in Cardiff

Protest

A “Not My King” protest will also take place on the city’s streets, with people expected to gather by the statue of Aneurin Bevan on Queen Street from 12.30pm before a march takes place.

It will be followed by a “Big Republican Lunch” in Bute Park – a play on the name of the Big Coronation Lunches that communities have been encouraged to hold to mark the occasion.

The march will coincide with similar anti-monarchist protests expected to take place across the UK during the coronation event, including in London.

The organisers behind the protest in Wales, Cymru Republic, previously held a demonstration during the King’s visit to Cardiff following his accession to the throne.

Groups have been warned that under new laws to curb protests which came into force on Wednesday anyone found disrupting infrastructure such as roads, airports and railways will be dealt with swiftly and could face 12 months behind bars.

Republican protesters were arrested in London on Saturday morning prior to the ceremony getting underway.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank
Frank
2 hours ago

Well, what did they expect? They started it and provoked the situation.

16
Reply
Jack Bryn
Jack Bryn
2 hours ago

On a sad, pathetic day like today, it is heartening to see that some people in our nation are standing up against the colonial circus. Da iawn i bawb.

16
Reply
Matt Hendresen
Matt Hendresen
1 hour ago

I see the usual, illegal, pointless defacing of public signage is still going on then. I could never understand why it’s always in that nasty foreign language, English.

-4
Reply
Rob
Rob
28 minutes ago

Respect works both ways. If the British establishment does not respect my country, then why should I respect the British establishment?

4
Reply
Hayden Williams
Hayden Williams
1 second ago

They sent a message, people answered. Good on them, hope the stickers become a tradition

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.