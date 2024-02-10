Champion Welsh tree in running for European glory

Time is running out to cast your vote and help a Welsh tree get crowned Europe’s favourite for 2024 – and with a poor show for our entry so far, it’ll need all the help it can get!

Wrexham’s remarkable 480-year-old sweet chestnut tree earned the chance to represent the UK, having won the Woodland Trust’s prestigious Tree of the Year competition for 2023, which celebrated ancient and veteran trees in urban spaces.

But at the last count the majestic living legend in Acton Park was lagging behind its fellow elite competitors, sitting in 10th place in the 15-strong field.

Glory

Kylie Jones Mattock, Woodland Trust estate manager for Wales, said the tree was a wonderful specimen and fully deserved the recognition – and a chance of international glory.

“The Acton sweet chestnut is a symbol of resilience, having survived nearly 500 years of industrialisation, post-war timber shortages and battering storms,” the Wrexham resident added.

“It’s loved and cherished and is part of the community and a shining example of our nation’s most special ancient and veteran trees and certainly deserves a place in the competition.

“It’s a popular spot for picnics at the heart of a busy city park, is full of character and, depending on which angle you look at it from, you can spot a different face in its bark.”

“The European Tree of the Year competition might be the closest Wrexham gets to winning the Euros this year so please get voting!”

“Get behind this remarkable tree!”

Cllr Terry Evans, Lead Member for the Environment at Wrexham Council said: “We were thrilled to get the Wrexham sweet chestnut shortlisted for the UK’s Tree of the Year – and even more so when we won, with a healthy 17% of the public vote.

“We hope that the people of Wales will get behind this remarkable tree once again.”

Wrexham hit the national and global headlines over the last couple of years celebrating the success of its football team. It is now hoped that the spotlight can shine just as brightly on another of its local celebrities.

Show your support for the UK’s representative by voting for the Wrexham Sweet Chestnut at www.treeoftheyear.org.

Online voting is open until 22nd February 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

