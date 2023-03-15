Chancellor announces £20 million contribution towards restoration of Holyhead’s historic Breakwater

Today’s Budget announcement by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt of a £20m contribution towards the restoration of the historic Holyhead Breakwater has been welcomed by the local authority.

The Breakwater was built between 1846 and 1873 and at 1.5 miles (2.39km) is the longest structure of its kind in Europe. The site of the old nearby quarry which supplied stone for its construction is now home to the Holyhead Breakwater Country Park, which opened in 1990.

Welcoming the contributiont, Anglesey Council Leader and Economic Development portfolio holder, Councillor Llinos Medi said: “The Breakwater is a unique and historic asset which provides the harbour, docking ferries, waterfront facilities and town with vital protection from the elements.

“As a Council, we have long lobbied on behalf of its restoration and pleased that significant funding from the Welsh Government, private sector and now, UK Government, will see this major restoration project realised.”

“We will continue to work with both Governments and port owner, Stena Line, to ensure that this project brings local economic benefits and acts as a catalyst to bring further investment to Holyhead and Ynys Môn.”

Employment opportunities

Anglesey Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams, added, “New employment opportunities are desperately needed on Anglesey, especially following confirmation that the 2 Sisters factory in Llangefni will close on March 31st with the loss of more than 700 jobs.”

“We very much hope that any companies tasked with undertaking the Breakwater restoration project utilise as much local firms and labour as possible.”

He added, “The County Council is also pleased to have played a role in the design and consenting of the proposed works, which will now be undertaken on behalf of Stena Line to help secure the Breakwater’s long-term future.”

Anglesey’s Freeport bid, jointly submitted bid by the County Council and Stena Line, is currently being assessed by both Welsh and UK Governments.

It is hoped that the Breakwater’s future restoration will boost Anglesey bid, as well as securing North Wales Growth Deal funding for the port.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

