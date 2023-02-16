Chancellor gets freeport jacket as Ynys Môn MP continues charm offensive

Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie has presented Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with a jacket emblazoned with the logo of the island’s bid for a freeport.

This is the latest effort by the Anglesey Tory MP to promote the bid which she says will bring in an estimated £1 billion of investment, as well as over 100,000 jobs.

Ms Crosbie says a freeport in Holyhead would reverse decades of underinvestment on Anglesey.

She said: “No stone will be left unturned by me in the quest to ensure Anglesey is successful in this freeport bid. I have been in from the start, wholeheartedly making sure Ynys Môn is front and centre of everyone’s thoughts when it comes to investment like this.”

According to Ms Crosbie, the Chancellor, “was very pleased with his jacket and very complimentary about our bid. He knows it is a game changer for Ynys Môn and a key part of levelling up the UK.

“I remain confident we have put in a superb bid.”

The Anglesey Freeport Bid was jointly developed with the owners of Holyhead port Stena Line and Anglesey County Council.

Anglesey is one of three locations in Wales bidding for Freeport status which would give the area reduced taxes for businesses.

The UK and Welsh governments have been working in partnership to select a freeport area in Wales, with the decision due in spring.

Competition for Anglesey’s bid comes from the Celtic Freeport group, covering from Pembrokeshire to Port Talbot and the Newport Freeport (including Cardiff Airport).

