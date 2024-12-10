Chancellor Rachel Reeves dodges questions on funding for assisted dying

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has declined to say whether funds would be made available to make assisted dying free at the point of use.

Ms Reeves, who gave her backing to a new Bill when Parliament had a historic vote in favour of assisted dying last month, said she is “not convinced” such a service would mean higher costs for the public purse.

But, asked on Tuesday about funding for assisted dying, she repeatedly refused to say whether it would be funded through public money.

Asked by Matt Chorley on BBC Radio Five Live, whether funding a system of assisted dying was a priority, she said: “I am not convinced that assisted dying is going to result in higher costs on the public purse but that Bill, that private member’s Bill, which the Government is neutral on, is going through Parliament at the moment, and we’ll have scrutiny as part of the committee stage that will be beginning shortly.”