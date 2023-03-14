Chancellor should provide Wales with £5b share of HS2 project, says Welsh Govt

The Welsh Government has called on the Chancellor to provide Wales with its £5 billion share of HS2 funding as the “England-only project does not benefit Wales”.

Tomorrow, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt will present his Spring Budget to Parliament.

Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans said the Budget should include a commitment to the completion of the electrification of the rail network between Cardiff and Swansea, including the Vale of Glamorgan lines.

She added: “The delay to the only section of the HS2 project that would have increased connectivity with Wales re-affirms that this is an England-only project and does not benefit Wales.

“The UK Government must commit to review the categorisation of this £100 billion investment as an England and Wales project and provide the Welsh Government with its £5 billion share of consequential funding.”

The Welsh government also called on the Chancellor to ensure the spring Budget protects ‘those hit hardest’ by the cost-of-living crisis.

Although the Chancellor has announced an end to the ‘prepayment penalty’, the Welsh Government has urged him to ‘go further’ and seek to abolish standing charges on pre-payment meters, as well as increasing Local Housing Allowance rates and funding for Discretionary Housing Payments.

One-off payment

Rebecca Evans said an additional one-off payment for all people on means tested benefits should be provided and changes should be made to the Universal Credit deduction policy, to “ease pressures on the most financially vulnerable households.”

Minister for Finance and Local Government said: “The economic situation in the UK continues to be very challenging.

“The UK Government needs to do more to mitigate the deteriorating financial position of households as a result of the continuing cost of living crisis, the impact of which is falling disproportionately on disabled people, Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups, women, carers, and those with young children.”

With the cost of energy price support now significantly less than anticipated, Rebecca Evans said the Chancellor should maintain the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 from April and review the Windfall Tax so energy production companies are not able to retain so much of their record profits.

The minster for finance also said the UK Government should invest in “innovative programmes which help minimise our reliance on fossil fuels and contribute towards our Net Zero ambitions”.

She added: “It should also consider investment in opportunities which could contribute to economic growth and Net Zero through the research and development sector, such as semiconductors and radio-diagnostic and radio-medicines, which could also help reduce NHS waiting times.”

Due to planned strike action within the Senedd Commission and Civil Service, the Welsh Government will provide a statement setting out the implications of the Budget for Wales on Thursday 16 March rather than on the day of the Budget.

