Chancellor’s autumn fiscal statement now delayed to 17 November

Downing Street has said that an autumn statement will now be delivered on November 17, not on October 31 as originally planned.

According to a Cabinet readout: “The Chancellor updated the Cabinet on the timing of the fiscal event. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed that the fiscal event would now take place on 17 November, and would be an Autumn Statement.

“He said it is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet.

“The Autumn Statement will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said it is “prudent” to delay his fiscal announcement to November 17 and said it would be “upgraded to a full autumn statement”.

Mr Hunt told broadcasters: “I want to confirm that it will demonstrate debt falling over the medium term which is really important for people to understand.

“But it’s also extremely important that that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances.

“And for that reason the Prime Minister and I have decided it is prudent to make that statement on November 17 when it will be upgraded to a full autumn statement.”

Mr Hunt said he discussed the move with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday night, adding he “understands the reasons for doing that and I’ll continue to work very closely with him”.

Chancellor Hunt said he is willing to make “politically embarrassing” choices and insisted a “short two-and-a-half-week delay” to his statement is the best course of action.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid said the move to postpone the Chancellor’s fiscal announcement to November 17 was “sensible”. ‘All the talents’ Chancellor Hunt has defended Rishi Sunak appointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary a week after she was forced out of the role by Liz Truss. Asked if he is happy with the reappointment and whether he trusts Ms Braverman, Mr Hunt told broadcasters: “She apologised for her mistakes. She’s been fully accountable for those mistakes, she stepped down as Home Secretary. “But from the point of view of people at home, who want stability in the economy, they also need to see a united Conservative Party and that’s why the Prime Minister has put together a Cabinet of all the talents.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

