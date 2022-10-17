Chancellor’s statement ‘signals a new era of austerity’ Welsh Government says

The new Chancellor’s latest financial statement shows “the chaos at the heart of the UK Government,” and signal “a new era of austerity,” Welsh politicians have said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced that the two-year energy price freeze for all households will now run for just six months, with campaigners warning that the move will lead to a steeper “cliff edge” for households.

The new Chancellor also said that he is abandoning plans to cut the basic rate of tax by 1p – which had been due to be brought forward to April – and that it would remain at 20p in the pound until the country can afford to reduce it.

The cut in dividend tax promised by his predecessor will also go, along with VAT-free shopping for overseas tourists, the freeze on alcohol duty and the easing of the IR35 rules for the self-employed.

Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Government’s Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: “The complete unravelling of the mini-budget shows the chaos at the heart of the UK Government.

“In the space of six short weeks the UK Government’s reckless and flawed economic policy has caused mayhem in the financial markets, pushed up mortgage costs and stretched household budgets even further.

“Now the UK Government is rolling back on its energy price support scheme for households, something that will only add to the uncertainty people are facing as they worry about paying their bills.

“The new Chancellor has signalled a new era of austerity to start to fill the hole in public finances. We will all pay for the government’s mistakes. But this is a crisis made in Downing Street and one it needs to address.

“The Chancellor needs to use his next financial statement to provide reassurance we will not see the deep spending cuts that will affect jobs, services and our economy – and to provide support to vulnerable households who have been ignored today.”

‘More painful austerity’

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The acting Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, under the guise of ‘fiscal responsibility’ is planning on imposing more painful austerity on the public. The Tories have trashed the economy and are now set on forcing the poorest to pay the price once again.

“Westminster is in utter disarray – unable to give any certainty to families facing extortionate bills and rocketing mortgages. Many have budgeted under the understanding that their energy bills would be capped for two years. Backtracking on that promise is unforgivable.

“Labour’s naivety in acquiescing to the biggest tax cut of all – the basic rate of income tax – was deeply disappointing. Plaid Cymru opposed this reckless tax cut as we strongly believe in properly funded public services.

“Meanwhile, the Scottish Government is today outlining plans for a fairer, greener economy through independence. This Westminster circus must make us in Wales recognise that we too can have a more stable and prosperous future with independence.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

