Changes to TrawsCymru T2 and T3 services announced

New timetables for TrawsCymru bus services have been announced as part of a series of changes aimed at improving connections across the network.

The new timetables will come into effect from November 5, along with revised fares and additional, more frequent bus services on both the T2 and T3 routes.

A full explanation of the changes for both services is available below.

Changes to the T2 service between Bangor and Aberystwyth:

The T2 service will be integrated with the X28, which is soon be rebranded as the T28 to offer an hourly service between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.

Both the T2 and T28 services will connect with the T1 at Aberystwyth in both directions.

Better value fares will be introduced on the T2 and T28 services, starting from £1.25.

1Bws daily and weekly tickets will be valid on both services.

The T2 service will now serve Criccieth instead of Garndolbenmaen, which will be served by the new T22 services which will be entering service soon.

Between T2 and T22, an hourly frequency will be offered between Caernarfon and Porthmadog.

An improved 2 hourly frequency for the T2 on Sundays will give customers more options to travel.

The T2 connects with the T3 (Barmouth to Wrexham) at Dollgellau.

Routes

Changes to the T3 service between Barmouth and Wrexham:

The service will be split into two services – T3 and T3C.

The T3C will operate Monday to Saturday and will run between Llanuwchllyn, Bala, Llandderfel, Llandrillio, Cynwyd and Corwen.

Passengers from Llanuwchllyn, Llandderfel, Llandrillio and Cynwyd can connect with the T3 service at Corwen where there will be a five-minute connection in both directions to Wrexham.

Better value fares will be introduced on the T3 and T3C starting from £1.25.

Through ticketing will be available allowing seamless travel between the T3 and T3C.

The T10 (Bangor to Corwen) connects into T3 at Corwen for travel to and from Wrexham.

The T8 (Corwen to Chester via Ruthin and Mold) connects into T3 at Corwen for travel to and from Chester.

The T3 connects with T2 at Dolgellau.

