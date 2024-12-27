Channel crossings: Number of migrants arriving in UK since 2018 hits 150,000

More than 150,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in the last seven years.

Since current records began on January 1 2018, 150,243 people have made the journey, according to PA news agency analysis of Government figures.

The milestone was reached when 407 people crossed the Channel in 10 boats on Boxing Day.

On Christmas Day more than 450 people crossed the Channel in 11 boats.

It comes after the Home Secretary said the Government had a moral responsibility to tackle Channel crossings, but refused to set a deadline on when a target to see the numbers fall “sharply” would be met.