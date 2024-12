Channel crossings: Number of migrants arriving in UK since 2018 hits 150,000

Yvette Cooper said the UK must “go after” the gangs behind the dangerous crossings, during a visit to Italy where she met the country’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, to discuss migration.As she faced questions from the Commons Home Affairs Committee, which she previously led as chairwoman, for the first time since being appointed Home Secretary, she appeared to rule out creating more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers as a way of preventing crossings.

While the UK would always “need to do its bit”, this was not “an alternative to going after the criminal gangs”, she said.

She also told MPs she was “determined to keep making progress” on reducing the number of hotels being used to house asylum seekers, saying they were “completely inappropriate and extremely costly”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has put international co-operation with law enforcement agencies in Europe at the heart of his bid to cut the number of arrivals.

More than 22,324 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since Sir Keir walked into Number 10 when Labour won the election in July.

He previously said his Government “inherited a very bad position”, with record numbers of migrants in the first half of the year, “because the entire focus until we had the election was on a gimmick, the Rwanda gimmick, and not enough attention was on taking down the gangs that are running this vile trade”.

But “if the boats and the engines aren’t available, it obviously makes it much more difficult for these crossings to be made”.

He had previously vowed to “treat people smugglers like terrorists”, as he announced extra funding for his border security command.