Charity anger as Barclays return over £1,000 in cheques written in Welsh

The secretary of a Welsh charity has said that she is angry after Barclays Bank returned over £1,000 in cheques written in Welsh saying that they could not cash them.

Mari Lloyd Williams, the secretary for Gofal Dydd y Waen, said that she was “so disappointed” with Barclays who returned 40 Welsh language cheques with a note saying ‘not as mandate’, meaning that they were not authorised by the customer to process them on their behalf.

Gofa Dydd y Waun based in Waen near St Asaph care for people suffering from conditions such as cancer, MS, dementia or who have suffered a stroke.

Barclays has responded to Mari Lloyd Williams by asking her to write to the company with her complaint.

Mari Lloyd Williams, who is a Professor in Palliative Medicine at the University of Liverpool, told Nation.Cymru that she was “so disappointed with what Barclays have done”.

“They have returned over £1,000 in cheques that have been written in Welsh back to us with a note saying ‘not as mandate’,” she said.

“We have to raise £30,000 a year to maintain this with no outside help and because we were unable to maintain any events to raise money since March 2020 as we usually do, we have made Christmas cards to raise money and pay the bills.

“The fact that they’ve sent all of these cheques back to us is a source of real concern.

“This kind of thing should not happen in 2022. Why should we have to write to them to ask them to accept cheques in our own language, as they suggested?”

North Wales Senedd Member Llyr Gruffydd also took to social media to call on Barclays to act.

“Surely Baclays should be able to recognise this is a fundamental error on your part and not ask for a formal complaint,” he said. “This is basic human rights and your failure to accept as much is a huge corporate failure.”

Barclays responded to Mari Lloyd Williams to say they were “really sorry to hear” about the problem. They also asked whether Barclays had written back to confirm that the language was the issue. When she replied that they had not, they asked her to log an official complaint.