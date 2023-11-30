Charity appeal encourages people to speak out about signs of knife carrying

Young people in Wales are being encouraged to look out for signs that someone may be carrying a knife and to report what they know 100% anonymously.

Crimestoppers, and its youth service Fearless, launched the campaign this week in a bid to reduce knife crime across the country. It will involve giving young people and the wider community key facts about knife carrying, what to look out for and how to make a difference by speaking up anonymously.

Fearless gives young people an option of staying 100% anonymous when speaking up about crime. Information can be given via Fearless.org, by calling 0800 555 111 at any time or via Crimestoppers-uk.org. The charity is independent of the police.

Hayley Fry, Wales National Manager for Crimestoppers said: “Encouraging young people to speak up about crime anonymously and without fear of retribution is at the heart of Fearless. For this campaign, we particularly want to ask them to report people they’re worried about who are carrying knives.”

Hard call

Hayley continued: “We’re also reaching out to adults who may know someone carrying a knife and appealing to them to make ‘a hard call’ to our charity. We have always kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts us. Young people can pass on crime information 100% anonymously at Fearless.org. Information can also be given by calling 0800 555 111 at any time or via Crimestoppers-uk.org.”

She added: “Our charity takes information and passes on what we’re told. We are proud of our independence from the police and our guarantee of anonymity for everyone who contacts us.”

Visit Fearless.org for more information on Fearless and the resources it has available for young people and their peers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

