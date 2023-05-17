Charity calls for more support to help people in Wales during the cost-of-living crisis

Citizens Advice Cymru (CAC) is calling for more action from the Welsh and UK Governments to help struggling households as new data confirms the cost-of-living crisis is far from over.

In its updated Cost of Living Data Dashboard for Wales, the charity says the number of people seeking their help continues to reflect the trends first seen early last year as prices spiralled.

The charity says higher costs continue to place pressure on household budgets and in some areas of advice, the charity continues to see record breaking levels of people needing help.

In March CAC advice services helped more people with fuel vouchers than at any point in the last year, indicating that there has been no decrease in emergency need.

During the first quarter of 2023 more people than ever faced monthly bills deficit, where their income did not cover their basic bills.

Half of people seeking support for debt from Citizens Advice were in this position in Wales.

Citizens Advice Cymru are also helping record numbers of people with household bill debts including energy and water in recent months.

Advice

Simon Hatch, Director of Citizens Advice Cymru, said: “Demand on advice services continues to rise across Wales, showing the cost of living crisis is far from over. We still urge people to seek advice as soon as they can to stop problems escalating. Citizens Advice Cymru – our local offices across Wales and our Advicelink Cymru helpline – are here to help you find a way forward.”

“The clearest thing in our data is the number of people facing a monthly bills crisis – they get to the end of the month and just can’t pay their bills. It used to be that around a third of people we advise on debt couldn’t cover their expenses – now it’s half.”

“The UK and Welsh governments must continue to act to ease pressure on low-income households. Costs are rising at the same time as government support is reduced.”

