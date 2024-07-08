Charity decries ‘serious toll’ left by neglected dogs arriving at rescue centre

Stephen Price

Two dogs described as ‘backyard breeder cast offs’ have been found abandoned and suffering from serious effects of neglect – with a dog rescue centre calling for change as they continue to ‘pick up the pieces’ emotionally and financially.

The two French bulldogs were found in ‘shocking condition’ at Coity Common, Bridgend on Saturday 7 July and taken in by Hope Rescue Centre, based in Pontyclun.

Sharing images of the dogs on social media, one appears to be hairless and suffering with a skin condition due to the impacts of breeding for this trait which can command high figures with buyers.

In ‘desperate’ times for the charity, which is facing an increase in costs and an ‘unprecedented’ rise in abandonments amid the cost of living crisis, they have renewed calls for this type of breeding to be ‘exposed and closed down’ and for the Welsh public to consider adopting pets instead of increasing demand for further breeding while animals continue to wait for adoption.

Writing on their Instagram, a representative for the charity said: “Yet again we are launching an appeal for information after Fred and Barney were found in shocking condition on Coity Common yesterday.

“Poor Fred was tied up. He is almost completely hairless with nasty sores and horribly itchy skin.

“We’re awaiting the results of his skin scrape, but it’s also likely he was deliberately bred to be hairless, a disgusting trend by backyard French Bulldog breeders.”

Little Barney also has sores and skin issues, and is seriously underweight with a body score of just two.

“His breathing is absolutely awful, and he is having problems regurgitating. As you can see from the photos in the comments, his whole body conformation just looks “wrong.” He has been kept in at the vets.

“We suspect Fred and Barney are breeder cast offs, and would be extremely grateful for any information.

“This type of breeding needs to be exposed and closed down, and not reporting it leads to the most unimaginable suffering. These people should not be protected. Please ring us in confidence on 01443 226659, drop us a message or email us on [email protected].”

They added: “Once again we are left to pick up the pieces both emotionally and financially.

“As always, we’ll ensure they get the very best care.

“The volume of seriously neglected dogs is really taking its toll on us, but without Hope Rescue committing to take around quarter of the stray dogs in Wales their future would be far bleaker.

“We will always be here for the most vulnerable dogs in our local communities, thanks to your support.”

