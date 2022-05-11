Charity helping victims of domestic abuse shortlisted for top award

A charity which helps women who have suffered domestic abuse has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Cyfannol Women’s Aid has been selected as one of the finalists for this year’s Charity Awards in the Social Care, Advice and Support category for its Assertive Outreach project, which works alongside Gwent Police to provide support to victims of domestic abuse at the point of crisis.

Funded by The National Lottery Community Fund’s People and Places Programme, the Assertive Outreach project grew out of a successful pilot, which found that individuals experiencing domestic abuse engage more with police officers when a support worker is present.

Support workers are based at police stations with officers and attend domestic abuse call outs, giving a joint response to incidents of domestic abuse.

Helen Swain, Chief Executive of Cyfannol Women’s Aid, said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for this award and I am delighted that the Assertive Outreach team are being recognised for their hard work and dedication in supporting victims of domestic abuse across Gwent.

“We are proud of the innovative approach of this project, which bridges the gap between the police and support services, demonstrating the power of partnership working and the impact of prioritising victims’ individual needs.”

Support

David Broadway, Head of Criminal Justice Services at Gwent Police, added: “Supporting victims of crime is an integral part of serving the communities of Gwent.

“Services such as the Assertive Outreach team provide much-needed physical and emotional support for those who are victims of domestic abuse.

“This recognition is a testament to the work of the team and their commitment to being there for victims, often in their darkest hour.”

Longest running

The Charity Awards is the charity sector’s longest-running and best-known awards ceremony and all 30 shortlisted charities this year have been judged by an independent panel of sector leaders as having demonstrated best practice in leadership and management, from which other organisations can learn.

The ten category winners, plus the recipients of the Overall Award for Excellence and the Daniel Phelan Award for Outstanding Achievement, will be announced at a black-tie dinner on 16 June, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Cyfannol Women’s Aid is Gwent’s leading provider of specialist support services for people who have experienced Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.

You can find out more about Cyfannol Women’s Aid here………

You can reach out to Cyfannol Women’s Aid for support by calling 03300 564456 or click here…..

If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know, you can also contact the Wales-wide Live Fear Free Helpline 24/7.

Call: 0808 80 10 800 Text: 07860 077333 Webchat: http://gov.wales/live-fear-free

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

