Charity receives funding boost to help Ukrainian refugees build a new life in Wales

A refugee charity providing crisis support to Ukrainian refugees trying to make a new life in Wales has received a funding boost to meet soaring demand.

Since Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine a year ago, The Welsh Refugee Council’s caseload has spiralled as hundreds of displaced Ukrainians arrived in Wales seeking safety.

The charity has been supporting refugees by helping them to find a place to stay, giving them access to English classes, offering them legal advice and providing support networks to help them start a fresh life.

In recognition of the charity’s vital work, social care champions Care Forum Wales – which represents 450 care and nursing homes across Wales – handed over a donation worth £1,522 following fundraising efforts at the organisation’s Wales Care Awards celebration in Cardiff.

The donation will help boost the charity’s Hardship Fund and other work supporting Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers from other countries who desperately need support and protection to find their feet and fully contribute to Welsh society.

Among those offered help was Mariana who arrived in Swansea in April with her elderly father and two children.

Tearful

Due to not being on the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, there were not able to seek housing or financial support.

A spokesperson from The Welsh Refugee Council said: “When we met Mariana, she was tearful and felt lost at their desperate situation living in a one bed apartment with her aunt who was trying to support them all on a minimum wage.

“We awarded them a £300 hardship fund, using donations from our supporters. Our expert case worker Lina supported them with different housing applications and put them in touch with people in the community who were happy to provide rooms for her and her family.

“We further supported Mariana, securing local school placements for her two children. This ensured the children had limited disruption to their education as well as offering a safe space to learn and make friends.”

In addition to Ukrainian Crisis Support, the charity also operates a Move On Service for asylum seekers from any country who are granted refugee status.

In these circumstances, refugees are given just 28 days to leave asylum accommodation, find housing, employment and the means to support themselves.

Many require critical support to avoid homelessness.

A spokesman from the Welsh Refugee Council said: “We want to thank Care Forum Wales for their generous donation. Every penny donated to the Welsh Refugee Council enables us to do our essential work and supports asylum-seekers and refugees rebuild their lives in Wales.

“The asylum system is incredibly complex, and we help people navigate that extremely difficult journey. Some people fall through the cracks of the asylum system and turn to us for support.

“As such, some of our donations go to our Hardship Fund providing short-term support preventing people from becoming destitute or homeless.

“It is only thanks to the generous donations of our supporters that we can provide this invaluable support.”

