Charity urges people eligible for the Winter Fuel Support Scheme to apply before the end of the month

A leading charity is urging older people in Wales who are eligible for the Winter Fuel Support Scheme to claim their £200 payment before it closes at the end of this month.

The Welsh Government introduced the scheme in September last year to support low-income households during the cost-of-living crisis.

To make a claim people must complete, and submit, an application form from their local authority before the deadline of 28 February.

The scheme is additional to the Winter Fuel Payment and other payments provided by the UK Government.

It is open to all households where an applicant or partner receives benefits such as Pension Credit, Disability Living Allowance, Attendance Allowance, and the Armed Forces Independence payment amongst others.

If a householder, or their partner who is liable for the fuel costs, does not receive any of the qualifying benefits, the householder may still be eligible for a payment if they have a qualifying person living with them.

Age Cymru’s chief executive Victoria Lloyd says: “I would urge every older person living in Wales who is eligible to claim from the Winter Fuel Support Scheme to do so before the end of the month.

“This scheme recognises the significant additional costs that people are experiencing this year. And don’t be afraid to ask your local authority for additional support in making a claim if you don’t feel confident about using their website.”

The forms required to apply for the support are available on local authority websites or they can be contacted directly by telephone.

