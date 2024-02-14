Charity working to protect historic canal

Works on a 35-mile canal which has a history dating back over 220 years will be completed in March and will see a team of staff and volunteers carry out repairs on bridges and canal banks.

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, is undertaking a four-month programme of improvements to protect and preserve the picturesque Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal.

Leak investigation

The programme includes draining the canal between Brecon Basin and Brynich Lock to keep the canal watertight at the most northern point, grouting work on the Llan-Brynean Bridge and leak investigation and concrete channel repairs just north of Goytre Wharf at Llanover.

Already completed this winter are repairs at Baylis Bridge, while channel repairs are due to be completed in mid-February at Park y Brain south of Goytre Wharf.

Lee Brain, area operations manager for the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, said: “Our winter works programme is vital to ensure we keep the rich history of the canal alive so we can protect it to benefit people today and for future generations.

“Our skilled team of staff and volunteers is working to repair bridges, leaks and the concrete channel in the canal as part of our ongoing maintenance to keep the canal open, safe and accessible for boaters and all other visitors.”

Heritage

“The canal is over two centuries old and the work that we are doing is vital as the canal holds such a special place in the heart of the Usk Valley and Brecon Beacons National Park for people, wildlife and its heritage.”

The Trust is investing £250,000 in the canal this winter, part of a wider £50 million it has raised to invest in the canal network across England and Wales. The works are vital to keep the canal network in working order despite the challenges from because of its age and the increasing impact of climate change.

For more information on the work of Glandŵr Cymru and how the charity is working to #KeepCanalsAlive go to canalrivertrust.org.uk to discover more about volunteering or donating.

