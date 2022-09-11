Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle
Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.
The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the accession council during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.
Proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK, including Wales, at about midday today.
Up to 2,000 people will be allowed to attend the event, with spaces inside the grounds available on a first come, first served basis. Gates are expected to open at 10am.
Several main roads through the city centre are due to be closed between 7am and 2pm.
Royal Welsh
Prior to the Proclamation, 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh – supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh and accompanied by the regimental mascot, a Welsh billy goat called Shenkin – will march from City Hall at 11.25am along Boulevard de Nantes, North Road and Duke Street to Cardiff Castle.
At the castle, the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, will make the proclamation in English and the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, will proclaim King Charles in Welsh.
After the readings, members of 104th Regiment of the Royal Artillery will fire a 21-gun salute before the singing of God Save The King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Wales’ national anthem.
It will be the third time in three days that canon fire has resounded across the city to mark both the Queen’s death and her son Charles’s accession to the throne.
Flags on the castle and council buildings, which were at half-mast were returned to full-mast on Saturday, to coincide with the Reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new monarch in London.
Flags will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday after the Proclamation is read in Cardiff.
The Senedd has also been recalled on Sunday at 3pm to allow members to pay tribute to the Queen.
However, all other business has been suspended until after the state funeral.
Is the Queen dead?
Careful, She’s just behind you!
I thought this was a joke when I started to read this, but my faith has been restored ,upon reading that Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau will be sung, so all is ok then, that’s us Cymru respected and taken care of, until the next insult to a whole nation is dreamed up by some imperialist buffoon in England living in the past. Utter waste of money and time.
Why has the Senedd suspended all other business until after the Queen’s funeral ? I didn’t notice that all the pubs, supermarkets, banks and all other ‘normal’ places of work were to suspend trade as well. Is that because all of these ‘normal’ businesses are essential to our day to day existence ? Suggesting, of course, that the Senedd is not essential to our day to day existence ? Anyway don’t they have enough holidays as it is !
By now you should have cottoned on to the fact that the Bay bubble set are mostly idle and useless. So, it makes sense to lay them off for several weeks, but this time do it without pay!
This is just a pantomime event to appease the Welsh. The real proclamation was held St’James’s Palace , London yesterday in front of what is called the “Accession Council” that include privy council , ex-prime ministers , current first ministers and other alleged “important” figures ect… who were basically witnesses with all signing various documents and so on. If it wasn’t why were they there? It’s merely symbolism & sufferance on behalf of Charles in Cardiff. Like with his investiture in 1969 was contrived to hold back the tide of “Welsh Nationalism” with Charles investiture charade. King Charles III doesn’t… Read more »