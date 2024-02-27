Charlotte Church concert for Palestine ‘in no way antisemitic’

Martin Shipton

The Jewish choir conductor who co-organised a fundraising concert for Gaza involving Charlotte Church has rejected allegations that it was in any way antisemitic.

A sell-out audience of 400 attended the event in Bedwas Workmen’s Hall at the weekend.

Right wing London tabloids have accused it of being antisemitic because one of the songs was called From the River to the Sea, which some interpret as meaning that Jews from the state of Israel should be eradicated from all the land between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea.

“Nonsense”

But Wendy Lewis, who has conducted Côr Cochion Caerdydd (Cardiff Red Choir) since 1987, said that was “absolute nonsense”.

With @charlottechurch and some of the best people in the world at #TheBigSing for #Palestine in Bedwas Workingmen’s Hall today. Wonderful harmonies, beautiful songs. pic.twitter.com/yU5SVKJnrY — pippa bartolotti (@pippabartolotti) February 24, 2024

She said: “It was the most positive life-enhancing event I’ve ever taken part in. The range of people who attended was very broad and included Muslims, Christians, Jews and others who came together to celebrate the ideas of peace and goodwill.

“Our hearts are heavy because of the slaughter of more than 29,500 people in Gaza by the Israeli Defence Forces since the invasion last October.”

She added: “There was a huge amount of energy flowing in the hall, and we had 30, then 50, then 100 people on the stage at once.

“As a Jew myself who has had family members killed in pogroms, I know very well what antisemitism is, and it wasn’t present at all in the workmen’s hall.”

Wendy’s late husband Ray Davies, who died in 2015 aged 85, was a long serving Labour councillor and a passionate supporter of the Palestinian cause.

He and Wendy visited Palestine with the choir for the first time in 1994, when they undertook cultural visits to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

Praise

On subsequent visits Ray took part in protests against the actions of the Israeli state in enforcing what many regard as a form of apartheid, in which Palestinians are deprived of rights and forbidden to travel freely in a similar way to how black people were treated in South Africa before the racist regime was dismantled.

On one occasion Ray was shot during a protest demonstration against the Israeli occupiers, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Wendy praised Charlotte Church for taking part in the concert, which raised money for the charity Middle East Children’s Alliance and to fund an ambulance for Al Awda hospital, which has been destroyed during the invasion of Gaza by Israel.

During an Instagram Live video event, Charlotte said: “Just to clarify my intentions there, I am in no way antisemitic. I am fighting for the liberation of all people. I have a deep heart for all religions and all difference.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful event. But unfortunately, the powers that be can’t have that. [They] can’t have such a powerful symbol of resistance as what we worked towards on Saturday.”

“Spiritual experience”

Speaking to Novara Media on Monday evening, Charlotte said she “hates the idea that anybody thinks I am at all antisemitic or trying to make things more divisive”.

She added: “But I stand by everything that we sang on Saturday, it was really beautiful.

“It was an intergenerational choir from all over the country, it was a deeply spiritual experience for me and I would do it again 100 times and plan to.”

Supporters of the Palestinian cause deny that the phrase “From the River to the Sea” is antisemitic and say it refers to “the right of all Palestinians to freedom, equality and justice”.

Wendy Lewis pointed out that the phrase appears in the constitution of Likud, the right wing political party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which it represents a claim by Israel to the whole land of Palestine.

