Charlotte Church leads off march calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Charlotte Church is at the front of thousands of pro-Palestine supporters who are marching in central London calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza today (9 March).

The march, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), started at Hyde Park Corner and will finish at the US embassy.

Solidarity

She said she joined a pro-Palestine protest to “show solidarity with the people of Palestine for all that they are suffering through”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I am here today to call for an immediate ceasefire, to ask our Government and governments all over the world to send as strong message as we possibly can.

“But a strong, a peaceful a loving message, that’s what every single march that I’ve been on for Palestine has been about.

“There’s been singing there’s been drumming, yes, there’s been emotion, but in the majority that emotion has been love, has been compassion because that’s why we’re all here.

“We’re all here because we cannot bear what we’re witnessing. We cannot bear to see civilians, children, women slaughtered.

“And so we are here because our hearts are so full of love for the Palestinian people.”

Concert

Last month the Welsh star appeared alongside Côr Cochion Caerdydd (Cardiff Red Choir)at a fundraising concert for Gaza, attended by a sell-out audience of 400 in Bedwas Workmen’s Hall.

The concert raised money for the charity Middle East Children’s Alliance and to fund an ambulance for Al Awda hospital, which has been destroyed during the invasion of Gaza by Israel.

