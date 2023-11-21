Charlotte Church to sing at pro-Palestine rally
Martin Shipton
Charlotte Church is to sing at a major rally in Cardiff on (Saturday 25 November) calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and justice for Palestinians .
The event will will be held at 1pm on Cardiff Central Square, adjacent to the central railway station.
A coalition – Wales for a Free Palestine – has been formed of groups including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) calling for justice for Palestinians and a ceasefire in Gaza. Together, the group has organised the event, set to be one of the largest the capital has seen.
Several Palestinian speakers, including Sumayya Ahmed (Chair of Palestine Social Club) and Lujane Conibear will lead the call for an immediate ceasefire.
Solidarity
Ms Church, from Cardiff, will perform at the rally and call for solidarity with Palestine.
Numerous other speakers will add their voices for an end to the bloodshed and calls for a ceasefire including Senedd members Peredur Owen Griffiths (Plaid Cymru) and Jenny Rathbone (Welsh Labour), PSC honorary president Betty Hunter, Mairéad Canavan (NEU Wales Executive member), Natasha Hirst (NUJ President), Marianne Owens (PCS Chair), and speakers from other unions and faith organisations to be confirmed.
Ms Hirst will speak about the plight of Palestinian journalists and others covering the conflict in Gaza, many of whom have died.
Economic support
The all-Wales Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, aimed at withdrawing economic support for Israel, will also be launched at the rally.
Maggie Morgan, Chair of Cardiff Palestine Solidarity Campaign, says: “The aim of the rally is to build on the Senedd vote and general public outcry at the current Israeli massacre of innocent civilians, including children, in Gaza. We want to establish Cymru as a nation that stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and acknowledges Israel’s apartheid.”
The Senedd passed a ceasefire motion on November 8, making the Welsh Parliament one of only three reported to have voted for a ceasefire in Gaza in western Europe. The parliaments of Ireland and Catalonia did so in October.
Glad to see people starting to see through the Israeli lies and propaganda, despite our politicians and msm doing its best to cover for the ongoing genocide.
Our politicians and MSM lie despicably on a whole range of topics. If they are speaking or writing, assume they are lying. Because they are. They should never be trusted on anything ever.
Genocide?! Hmm, has the Israelian government call the population to arm itself and kill all the Palestinians? You can’t compare the situation with what the Nazis, the Turks or the Hutus did. The situation is dramatic, but we musn’t play with such specific and strong concepts during these particular times. It is foolish and dangerous.