Checks ordered on all police officers in Wales in wake of David Carrick rape case

All police forces in Wales must complete checks on all their officers and staff against national police databases by March 31, the National Police Chiefs’ Council has said.

The Home Office ordered the checks in the wake of the David Carrick case after the former Metropolitan Police officer admitted 49 criminal charges including 24 counts of rape.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt wrote to chief constables on Friday to action checks in Wales and England as soon as possible and said forces should have identified all cases for further investigation by September.

He said: “The confidence of women and girls in the police has been damaged further by the horrific and abhorrent details revealed in the David Carrick case.

“They deserve better, and they deserve to have absolute trust in any officer they may deal with in their time of need.

“Words will not rebuild confidence, only action and the public seeing the results of that action.

“Checks of all officers and staff will ensure we are turning over every stone in our efforts to rid policing of abusers and corrupt individuals.

“I know the dedicated, professional majority in policing will support this action.

“Building on work by the NPCC over recent months, we have asked the Home Office to work with us to develop technology so forces can carry out regular automated checks giving our professional standards teams another fast-time feed of intelligence, helping them to quickly spot and act on concerns.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

